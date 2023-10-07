The Untold Truth Of Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan's rise to fame is one of the most remarkable stories in modern-day country music. The troubadour was still serving in the U.S. Navy when he signed a contract with Warner Records in the spring of 2021, by which point he'd also released two albums independently, performed at the Grand Ole Opry, and become a YouTube sensation with his self-penned songs.

Since leaving his military career, Bryan has gone from strength to strength, winning new male artist of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards, scoring the biggest first-week country album sales of 2022 with his major label debut "American Heartbreak," and then reaching the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 with the Kacey Musgraves collaboration "I Remember Everything."

Another remarkable thing about Bryan's success is that it's been achieved with hardly any press. Indeed, although the star is often very vocal on X (formerly known as Twitter), he appears to be averse to giving interviews, only occasionally chewing the fat with a major publication or podcast. But while the singer-songwriter prefers to let his music do the talking, certain information has trickled out over the past few years. From motorcycle accidents and run-ins with the law to military beginnings and marriage breakups, here's a look at his untold truth.