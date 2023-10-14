Angelica Ross' Beef With Emma Roberts Fully Explained

Angelica Ross didn't mince her words in late September 2023, when she took to Instagram to accuse Emma Roberts of toxic behavior on the set of "American Horror Story: 1984." The latter has subsequently reached out to apologize, but it's clear there's a lot to unpack here.

As "American Horror Story" aficionados will remember, Ross and Roberts co-starred in the ninth season of the show. The season was a fan and critic favorite — but according to Ross, things were tense behind the scenes, and Roberts played a major role in that. Taking to Instagram Live, the "Pose" star recounted some of what had gone down on set, and pointed to a number of red flags in Roberts' behavior, from teasing a director, to inquiring about her co-stars' paychecks (via @ahszone). On top of that, Ross recounted an instance in which Roberts took what started out as a playful exchange too far, and made a transphobic comment at her expense.

Soon after Ross shared her experience, she revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Roberts had reached out privately to make amends. However, accepting her apology and encouraging her to do better in future didn't mean Ross was completely done talking about the situation. Au contraire, she's done more than one interview shedding further light on everything that happened.