RHOA: What Drew Sidora Has Said About Her Relationship With Ty Young

Season 15 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" has wrapped, but the drama between Sidora and Pittman continues to trend among Bravo viewers.

Drew Sidora's impending divorce from Ralph Pittman definitely contributed to the most entertaining parts of the "RHOA" Season 15 reunion. Most of the tension revolved around Pittman's discomfort over Sidora's relationship with professional basketball player Ty Young. Pittman and Sidora's reunion battle came after they spent the entire season laying their marital problems out on camera. The spouses clashed over Sidora's ongoing feud with Courtney Rhodes, Pittman's cousin and friend of the show. Sidora felt that Pittman sided with Rhodes after Rhodes called her out of her name. "Okay, her calling me a b***h and then lying about it is okay with you?" asked Sidora to a befuddled Pittman.

They also butted heads over Pittman's unwillingness to accompany Sidora to marriage counseling. "I feel like even this is a big deal because Ralph hasn't been present for marriage counseling," admitted Sidora during a joint session. However, Pittman had an excuse. "It hasn't been collectively between you and I, but I've been working on myself" replied. Pittman. He also admitted to moving out of their bedroom so that he could be comfortable. During part two of the reunion, Pittman appeared on stage and accused Sidora of having an affair with basketball player Ty Young. Prior to Pittman's appearance, Rhodes made a similar accusation.

Here's everything Sidora has said about her relationship with Young.