How Kim Kardashian Torpedoed Kanye West & Julia Fox's Relationship With One Brutal Dig

This article contains mentions of drug addiction and substance misuse.

Kanye "Ye" West and Julia Fox's whirlwind romance caught the attention of many, including the rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian, but not in a good way. Kardashian may have played a role in the demise of the couple's relationship.

Ye and Fox began their wild romance in December 2021 after she met the "Flashing Lights" rapper at a New Year's Eve get-together, per Glamour. Their romance was anything but typical. Their second date was over a romantic dinner in New York City, but that wasn't the strangest part. Ye had an entire photoshoot of Fox in the middle of the restaurant with diners trying to enjoy their dinner. From Paris to Birkin bags, Ye and Fox's relationship moved incredibly fast. However, as quickly as their relationship arose, it also came crashing down. By February 2022, the couple had called it quits.

During their romance, however, Ye's ex-wife, Kardashian, didn't seem to be troubled by their relationship. In January 2022, sources revealed to Page Six, "Kim loves to see Kanye happy and only wants positive things for him because it's what's best for their kids and co-parenting relationship." The reality star was reportedly "unbothered" by Ye's extravagant gestures toward Fox and their relationship, but this might not have been the truth. Fox's new memoir, "Down The Drain," has revealed the alleged brutal dig from Kardashian that might have caused Fox and Ye's relationship to crumble.