Kendall Jenner's Years-Long Tiff With Corey Gamble Explained

For the most part, Kris Jenner's longtime lover, Corey Gamble, is chummy with her kids. Well, perhaps aside from Kendall Jenner, with whom he had a verbal altercation that resulted in the two falling out. To be fair, the famous clan treats Gamble like he's one of their own, and according to an insider who is close to the KarJenners, he has since become an "unofficial Kardashian-Jenner family member." Speaking with Life & Style, the source dished: "Corey has been a quiet, solid presence in their lives for years now. He's an ever-present uncle/father/grandpa figure. They confide in him about everything. Corey has everyone's back."

Gamble, for his part, initially admitted that it was tough for him to find his footing in the family, especially since they're such a tight-knit group. He even confessed that some members *cough* Kendall *cough* were particularly challenging to bond with. "It's a lot of girls in one group, so it's hard to be close to everybody," he said on an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," adding, "I'm not close to Kendall, but if she ever needed me, I'd be there."

But things between the two became tense when Kendall insinuated that Gamble definitely did not have her back. When she and her sister Kylie Jenner had their infamous fight in Palm Springs, Kendall claimed that Gamble took Kylie's side and even cussed her out. That prompted a rift between them and years of barely acknowledging one another.