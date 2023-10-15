Strange Details About Kanye West And Julia Fox's Short-Lived Romance
The Internet is still reeling from Kanye "Ye" West and Bianca Censori's revealing choice of apparel while vacationing in Italy in 2023. But before we all had "Censori Overload," there was another polarizing woman in Ye's life: Julia Fox. With West still navigating his split from ex-wife Kim Kardashian in early 2022, he found love in the arms of Fox, who called their first week together "organic" in a blog post for Interview Magazine. "I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future, I'm loving the ride," she added.
Specifically, the actress was referring to their second date, where West directed an impromptu photo shoot of Fox at dinner. He also gifted her a hotel suite full of clothes, a surprise that Fox remembered as "a real Cinderella moment." Shortly afterward, the couple attended Paris Fashion Week together, giving us big Brittney Spears and Justin Timberlake vibes in their matching denim-on-denim 'fits. They twinned again in black leather outfits for the Schiaparelli show on January 24, but by then, Fox and West were already starting to argue. The "Uncut Gems" star detailed their romantic demise in her 2023 memoir "Down The Drain," explaining that she'd wondered whether her rapper beau was love bombing her. Additionally, Fox felt that his lavish gifts smacked of insincerity. By February, "JuliYe" was dead in the water, but (thankfully for us) strange reminders of their relationship continue to live on in Internet infamy.
Kanye 'Ye' West controlled aspects of Julia Fox's appearance
Fashion is kind of Kanye 'Ye' West's thing, but it's still strange that he insists on styling all of his significant others' outfits. Fans who "Keep Up" remember that West overhauled Kim Kardashian's wardrobe when they started dating, and apparently, he tried to do the same thing with Julia Fox. When her second date with the "Praise God" rapper turned into a surprise photo shoot, Fox wrote in her book "Down The Drain" (via Page Six) that she felt "like a show monkey." Apparently, when a certain slinky top didn't fit right, West even offered to get her a boob job.
At the time, Fox told the media that she was flattered by her boyfriend's lavish clothing gifts, but hindsight is 20/20. In her book, she hints that West attempted to dictate her attire each time they met, even assigning a team to help with her fashion choices. On one occasion, when she was shooting a Harmony Korine ad, West was upset by her sexy outfit. "As I predicted, he hates it. He starts commenting on it, and I can feel my anxiety rising," Fox wrote, according to E! News.
It wasn't just clothes, either — it was also accessories. Towards the end of their relationship, West gifted Fox and her friends Birkin bags, which left the actress feeling uneasy. "I question his true intentions, feeling that this grand gesture is nothing more than a publicity stunt," she penned.
Kanye 'Ye' West pressured Julia Fox to sign an NDA
In the world of celebrity relationships, it might be normal to sign an NDA, but this isn't something that your average person does. "Down The Drain" chronicles how Kanye "Ye" West asked his then-girlfriend Julia Fox to sign a nondisclosure agreement after they met. Though Fox's friends agreed, this went against the grain for the model, who refused. "I'm not signing a f****ing NDA just on principle. I never have, and I never will — unless it's a professional opportunity, then sure," Fox told the Los Angeles Times. According to W, In her memoir, she wrote, "[Kanye] can take over my life, but he's not taking my voice." After the breakup, West again pressured Fox to sign the NDA, reportedly telling her, "I can't be friends with you if you don't sign it." As detailed in "Down The Drain," Fox simply replied, "I'll live."
It's since splitting from West that Fox has reflected on his toxic behavior amid their short-lived romance. Now, she believes that the Grammy winner was using her as a tool against Kim Kardashian. "I think it kind of warped into weaponizing me to get back at his ex-wife. That's why the relationship only lasted a month," Fox told Rolling Stone in September. We can only hope that West's relationship with his current partner, Bianca Censori, is turning out better than his time with Fox.