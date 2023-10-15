Strange Details About Kanye West And Julia Fox's Short-Lived Romance

The Internet is still reeling from Kanye "Ye" West and Bianca Censori's revealing choice of apparel while vacationing in Italy in 2023. But before we all had "Censori Overload," there was another polarizing woman in Ye's life: Julia Fox. With West still navigating his split from ex-wife Kim Kardashian in early 2022, he found love in the arms of Fox, who called their first week together "organic" in a blog post for Interview Magazine. "I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future, I'm loving the ride," she added.

Specifically, the actress was referring to their second date, where West directed an impromptu photo shoot of Fox at dinner. He also gifted her a hotel suite full of clothes, a surprise that Fox remembered as "a real Cinderella moment." Shortly afterward, the couple attended Paris Fashion Week together, giving us big Brittney Spears and Justin Timberlake vibes in their matching denim-on-denim 'fits. They twinned again in black leather outfits for the Schiaparelli show on January 24, but by then, Fox and West were already starting to argue. The "Uncut Gems" star detailed their romantic demise in her 2023 memoir "Down The Drain," explaining that she'd wondered whether her rapper beau was love bombing her. Additionally, Fox felt that his lavish gifts smacked of insincerity. By February, "JuliYe" was dead in the water, but (thankfully for us) strange reminders of their relationship continue to live on in Internet infamy.