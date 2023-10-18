A Look At Taylor Lautner's Dating History
Starring as Jacob Black in the "Twilight" film franchise propelled Taylor Lautner's career and has, rightfully so, given him the status of a heartthrob. Although we all know he's a married man after he and Taylor Dome Lautner said their "I do's" in November 2022, it's interesting to see all the women who crossed paths with Lautner as he became a huge star.
Before being happily taken by Dome, Lautner had barely managed to keep some of his past romances out of the spotlight, as he is known for dating some of Hollywood's most famous and talented women. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2012, the actor spoke about what he looks for in a partner. "Honesty and loyalty are key. If two people can be honest with each other about everything, that's probably the biggest key to success." Is that why most, if not all, of Lautner's relationships have ended on pretty amicable terms?
Sara Hicks was his girlfriend before he found massive success
Taylor Lautner was born in Michigan, but at the age of 10, his family relocated to Los Angeles so that Lautner could pursue his acting career. He attended Valencia High School, and it was there that he connected with classmate Sara Hicks, Lautner's reported first love, before he found widespread fame.
Unlike his former partners, who are all in the spotlight, little is known about Lautner and Hicks' relationship. They supposedly ended on good terms, and the former Los Angeles Clippers cheerleader and Lautner appeared to reignite their romance when they were spotted hanging out on several occasions in 2012. At the start of the year, they attended a showing of "Ovo" by Cirque du Soleil. Photographers captured the actor taking Hicks out to dinner in LA in May. At the end of 2012, the couple were allegedly still on as Hicks met up with Lautner while playing a football game in California with Patrick Schwarzenegger. In January 2013, Lautner attended a Los Angeles Clippers game where Hicks was still a cheerleader for the team. There's no word as to when these two officially called it quits.
Did paparazzi cause the end of Selena Gomez and Taylor Lautner?
It was hard to escape the fandom surrounding Taylor Lautner after he starred as Jacob Black in "Twilight" in 2008. So, it was no surprise that the paparazzi was all over this up-and-coming star when he was seen hanging out with Disney star Selena Gomez. Gomez and Lautner met in 2009 while filming movies in Vancouver, Canada, with Lautner filming "New Moon" while Gomez was filming her comedy "Ramona and Beezus."
Gomez recounted her first meeting with Lautner to Seventeen in 2009. "Kristen [Stewart] was staying in my hotel," she explained. "He would visit her, so we were constantly running into each other in the lobby — and we ended up meeting." Any relationship Gomez and Lautner had was brief, as the songstress confirmed to the publication that she was ready to mingle. "He's a great guy. But I'm 100 percent single, and I'm going to keep it that way for a while."
According to the singer, the paparazzi may have interfered with their romance. "We would go out to lunch and dinner, but I knew he had paparazzi following him, and I had paparazzi following me. So we literally just wanted to hang out, go bowling and stuff, and it went a little too far, I think. People were getting a little crazy about us." After their brief fling, the duo stayed on good terms and even presented an award at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards together.
The Taylor and Taylor era
After Taylor Lautner's brief courtship with Selena Gomez, he would go on to date the singer's BFF, Taylor Swift, with fans nicknaming the couple "Taylor Squared." The two first met on the set of the romantic comedy "Valentine's Day" in 2009, in which they portrayed a high school couple. Their on-screen romance would turn into a real one, and they dated throughout the last few months of the year until they called it quits in December 2009.
A source for People shared that the pair broke up on good terms. "They became good friends and then went out a few times, but he lives in LA, and she lives in Nashville, and their busy schedules kept it from becoming more than it was." The following year, Swift released her song, "Back to December," from her Speak Now album, which was speculated to be about the songstress regretting the breakup. In 2016, Lautner confirmed the song was about him when speaking to his "Scream Queens" co-stars Lea Michele and John Stamos during a Facebook Live.
"Taylor Squared" returned as friends when he starred in the singer's 2023 music video for her track, "I Can See You." Lautner also joined his ex on stage during her Eras Tour in July 2023 to debut the music video. "I respect you so much," Lautner said on stage. "Not for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer — but truly for the human you are ... I'm honored to know you."
Lautner dated his Abduction co-star, Lily Collins
Taylor Lautner didn't score big with critics with his 2011 thriller, "Abduction," but he did manage to capture the heart of his co-star Lily Collins. Lautner and Collins met on the set of their movie, and the two began a relationship. However, their romance wouldn't make it to the film's red carpet premiere.
According to Us Weekly, the couple broke up a week before the "Abduction" premiere in Los Angeles in September 2011. And, like his past girlfriends, this one also didn't end on a sour note. As reported by E! News, Lautner even gushed about his co-star while attending the movie's U.K. premiere. "Everybody from the very beginning knew that Lily was the only person for this role. She was the only girl I read with — that was all we needed to see," he shared.
Likewise, Collins praised Lautner in his movie role when they appeared to be an item. "Taylor is such an incredible young man and an amazing actor. [His character] is very much Taylor being Taylor, but also bringing in a whole new side of him that people haven't seen yet. There are so many emotions his character and mine have to go through in the span of seconds because we're thrown into these situations. They are roles that challenged both of us," she told Girls' Life. Collins wouldn't be the last on-screen co-star Lautner dated.
There was a brief fling with Maika Monroe
In May 2013, Taylor Lautner was spotted enjoying a baseball game with actor Maika Monroe. The pair attended a Los Angeles Dodgers game, where they sat in the front row while wearing matching blue baseball caps. Photos showed the two holding hands at one point, which may have started the speculation that these two were more than friends. Monroe even documented her date night on Instagram, sharing a photo of her white Converse with the baseball field in the background. However, there was no mention of Lautner.
There's no word on how long Lautner and Monroe were an item, but it had to be brief because, by the summer of 2013, Lautner began a relationship with yet another co-star. As for Monroe, she ended up dating "Stranger Things" star Joe Keery, with whom she also starred in the film, "After Everything" in 2017. Before Lautner and Monroe struck up romance rumors, she was believed to have allegedly previously dated her "At Any Price" co-star Zac Efron.
He went out with his co-star Marie Avgeropoulos
Taylor Lautner and Marie Avgeropoulos met on the set of the thriller, "Tracers," in 2013, and the pair quickly began a real romance off-screen. Although they were photographed on several outings together, including holding hands while strolling around New York City in July 2013 and dining in West Hollywood in March 2014, the couple never spoke about their relationship publicly. However, by the start of 2015, a source told E! News that Lautner and Avgeropoulos quietly split and their breakup was amicable. Are we at all surprised that Lautner had yet another easy breakup?
2015 was also the same year "Tracers" was released, and despite the two calling it quits, Avgeropoulos commended her ex on his athletic skills that are on full display in the movie. In "Tracers," Avgeropoulos' character introduces Lautner to the world of parkour. However, in reality, the "Twilight" actor was the one who was the teacher. Speaking with The Wrap, she shared that Lautner helped hone her parkour ability. "In reality, he came out of the womb with like a 50 degree black belt. He was already a really good extreme martial artist. So in the parkour gym, it was completely the other way around with him being really supportive and showing me how to do the sport," Avgeropoulos said.
He dated Billie Lourd before settling down
Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd starred as love interests in "Scream Queens" when he joined the cast in Season 2 in 2016. The actors began dating before the tragic back-to-back deaths of Lourd's mother, Carrie Fisher, and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, in December 2016. Unlike most of his past relationships, Lautner and Lourd flaunted their romance on their social media. From wearing matching lamb onesies to going to music festivals together, the couple didn't hide their love. According to E! News, the last photo of the pair on Lautner's Instagram was in May 2017, with the actor captioning the since-deleted photo, "Feelin lucky every day."
In July 2017, it was confirmed by People that the duo had split after eight months together. "They aren't together anymore but they are still friendly. She's really focused on her work right now," a source claimed. Lourd's workload could have definitely contributed to their breakup. After "Scream Queens," she starred in several projects, including "American Horror Story," "Billionaire Boys Club," "Booksmart," and "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi."
Taylor Dome Lautner was the one
Taylor Lautner has stayed relatively low-key about his love life. However, it appeared he couldn't help but flaunt his new romance with his girlfriend, Taylor "Tay" Dome. In October 2018, the couple went Instagram official when the actor posted a picture of the pair in matching Halloween costumes.
Dome, a registered nurse, was introduced to Lautner by the actor's sister, Makena Moore. Lautner recalled the setup to People, "[Makena] called me and said, 'Dude, I found your future wife. You need to meet this girl.' And the rest is history.'" In November 2021, Lautner proposed to Dome. Sharing a photo of the engagement, which included a large "Lautner" neon sign, rose petals, and candles surrounding the pair. Dome captioned her photo on Instagram, "My absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU."
In November 2022, the couple tied the knot at a California vineyard. Speaking to People after their magical wedding day, Lautner touchingly shared, "We're going to be hanging out for a long time. It just so happened that we each fell in love with our best friend."