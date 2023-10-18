A Look At Taylor Lautner's Dating History

It was hard to escape the fandom surrounding Taylor Lautner after he starred as Jacob Black in "Twilight" in 2008. So, it was no surprise that the paparazzi was all over this up-and-coming star when he was seen hanging out with Disney star Selena Gomez. Gomez and Lautner met in 2009 while filming movies in Vancouver, Canada, with Lautner filming "New Moon" while Gomez was filming her comedy "Ramona and Beezus."

Gomez recounted her first meeting with Lautner to Seventeen in 2009. "Kristen [Stewart] was staying in my hotel," she explained. "He would visit her, so we were constantly running into each other in the lobby — and we ended up meeting." Any relationship Gomez and Lautner had was brief, as the songstress confirmed to the publication that she was ready to mingle. "He's a great guy. But I'm 100 percent single, and I'm going to keep it that way for a while."

According to the singer, the paparazzi may have interfered with their romance. "We would go out to lunch and dinner, but I knew he had paparazzi following him, and I had paparazzi following me. So we literally just wanted to hang out, go bowling and stuff, and it went a little too far, I think. People were getting a little crazy about us." After their brief fling, the duo stayed on good terms and even presented an award at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards together.