Suzanne Somers' Famous Granddaughter Camelia Is Following In Her Footsteps

Suzanne Somers' son, Bruce Somers, Jr., may not have followed his mother's footsteps and pursued a career in entertainment and the arts, but his two daughters, Camelia and Violet, sure did.

The late actor used to gush about her grandkids, telling People in 2017 that she admired their innocence. "They just love you. There's no 'Yours, mine, ours or anything,'" she noted, quipping that the best part of being a grandmom is that she doesn't have to actually raise them. "You're a parent with none of the responsibility of being a parent," she joked. In all seriousness, though, Somers was incredibly proud of her grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to share their achievements with the world. She said that Violet — a fashion designer enrolled at Polimoda fashion school in Italy – looked the most like her. As for Camelia, Somers always took to social media when she appeared on TV. "Congrats to my granddaughter, @CameliaSomers who is guest-starring this summer in @boldandbeautifulcbs and isn't she though? So proud!" she shared in an Instagram post.

Yup, that's right. Among all her grandchildren, it was Camelia who ventured into acting. While she hasn't pursued sitcoms like her grandmother — at least not so far — she's making a name for herself in the soap opera realm.