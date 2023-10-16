Suzanne Somers' Famous Granddaughter Camelia Is Following In Her Footsteps
Suzanne Somers' son, Bruce Somers, Jr., may not have followed his mother's footsteps and pursued a career in entertainment and the arts, but his two daughters, Camelia and Violet, sure did.
The late actor used to gush about her grandkids, telling People in 2017 that she admired their innocence. "They just love you. There's no 'Yours, mine, ours or anything,'" she noted, quipping that the best part of being a grandmom is that she doesn't have to actually raise them. "You're a parent with none of the responsibility of being a parent," she joked. In all seriousness, though, Somers was incredibly proud of her grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to share their achievements with the world. She said that Violet — a fashion designer enrolled at Polimoda fashion school in Italy – looked the most like her. As for Camelia, Somers always took to social media when she appeared on TV. "Congrats to my granddaughter, @CameliaSomers who is guest-starring this summer in @boldandbeautifulcbs and isn't she though? So proud!" she shared in an Instagram post.
Yup, that's right. Among all her grandchildren, it was Camelia who ventured into acting. While she hasn't pursued sitcoms like her grandmother — at least not so far — she's making a name for herself in the soap opera realm.
Camelia Somers is a budding soap opera actor
Camelia Somers is not as active in acting as one would imagine, but she has a recurring role in the popular soap opera series "The Bold and Beautiful." Per Soaphub, the show's head writer and executive producer, Bradley Bell, created the role of Charlotte just for her. The character first appeared on the show as an intern and eventually became an employee of the famed Forrester Creations. However, things took a turn when she found herself romantically involved with Thomas Forrester. Since her first appearance on the show in 2015, Camelia has starred in a total of 21 episodes.
In 2022, Camelia had a small role in Netflix's "Falling for Christmas," which starred Chord Overstreet, who she has reportedly been dating since 2020. While she enjoys acting, the USC graduate is working towards being a creative executive in the industry, just like her father. She currently works as a manager for worldwide TV and distribution at Lionsgate, per her LinkedIn page. "My goal is to combine my acting, producing and business skills to become a creative executive," she shared in an interview with Voyage LA. "It won't happen overnight, but I am learning every aspect of the business and could not be more excited about the future!"