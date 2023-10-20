The Sad Reason Doja Cat Has Never Met Her Biological Father

Doja Cat has long spoken of her family's impact on her creativity. She credited her mom, in particular, with fostering a love of hip-hop. Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer isn't her only creative parent, though. Doja's father, Dumisani Dlamini, is a South African performer himself. However, they've never met in person.

Born in 1995 to Sawyer and Dlamini, Doja Cat — whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini – has often said that she has no recollection of her father. Back in 2019, during an interview with Radio One D.C., a visibly uncomfortable Doja explained that while she knew he was a well-known performer, that was about it. She also explained that she wouldn't be opposed to changing that at some point — but that she'd attempted to contact him when she was 13, and not much had come of it. Not long after, a clip emerged of Doja speaking to Whoopi Goldberg, who had co-starred in the 1992 film, "Sarafina!" with Dlamini. After revealing that her father had played Crocodile in the film, Doja again pointed out that they hadn't met. "I didn't get to meet him, but you did ... dammit," she smiled.

As for what prevented that meeting, Doja has left a few clues. Her father has spoken about the situation, too. However, several years since Doja first revealed that they didn't know each other, that hasn't changed.