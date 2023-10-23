The Untold Truth Of Matthew Broderick

Matthew Broderick has been a household name since his early 20s. In fact, he was just 24 when his most defining movie was released: the 1986 comedy "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," which, all these years later, remains the one film he continues to be most associated with. Yet that's also far from his only role; during the course of a career that's spanned five decades (so far), Broderick has appeared in numerous movies and TV series while continually returning to the stage, his first love, where the two-time Tony winner remains a hot commodity on Broadway.

In his personal life, he's been married to fellow thespian Sarah Jessica Parker since 1997, sharing three children. Speaking with CBS News' "60 Minutes II" back in 2004, Parker praised her husband for his versatility as an actor. "You can't tell me any other man who works in the movies opposite Julianne Moore or Nicole Kidman in a romantic lead. Or even in a character lead, who can then sing and dance on Broadway. And sing and dance really well," she said, adding, "And I can't name anyone else who does what Matthew Broderick does."

Through it all, he's stayed out of the tabloids, keeping his personal life low-key while remaining an in-demand actor in film, television, and stage. To find out more, read on to discover the untold truth of Matthew Broderick.