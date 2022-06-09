The Truth About Matthew Broderick And Jennifer Grey's Relationship

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have been married for over 20 years now, but back in the '80s, "The Producers" star tried to keep his then-girlfriend a secret from the media glare, as it was none other than his "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" co-star Jennifer Grey. The pair, who played acrimonious siblings in the cult classic John Hughes teen comedy, actually began their clandestine affair during the shooting of the movie, and later became engaged.

The "Dirty Dancing" legend recalled her "clandestine set romance" and "secret rendezvous" in her memoir "Out of the Corner" (via the New York Post). "I was as surprised as anyone when our relationship morphed from on-screen sibling rivalry to off-screen illicit romance," she wrote. Mia Sara, who played Broderick's girlfriend Sloane in the movie, also said in the book that she too had a crush on the "Cable Guy" star, but he only had eyes for Grey. "I threw myself at him repeatedly, and he very wisely turned me down," she said (via New York Post).

Broderick and Grey became engaged, all while trying to keep their relationship a secret, but behind the scenes, their relationship proved to be rather tense.