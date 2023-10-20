The Troubled Life Of Jamie Lynn Spears' Ex-Fiance Casey Aldridge

Casey Aldridge used to be just a normal teenager from Mississippi — until he burst into public consciousness as the father of Jamie Lynn Spears' baby, circa 2007. At the time, Spears was 16 years old and news of the pregnancy came as a shock to pretty much everyone. "I can't say it was something I was planning to do right now," the "Zoey 101" actor told OK! Magazine. "But now that it's in my lap and that it's something I have to deal with, I'm looking forward to being the best mom I can be." Spears and Casey went on to welcome Maddie Briann Aldridge, Spear's oldest daughter, the following year — and though she thrived, her parents' relationship did not.

Since the split, both Spears and Casey found love with new partners. Spears married Jamie Watson and had her second daughter with him, while Casey married (and subsequently split from) a woman named April Watson. With Maddie now a teenager herself, Casey and Spears seem to maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship.

Unfortunately, Casey has had several run-ins with the law since he was last with Maddie's mom. In 2016, Radar Online reported that Spears' former fiancé was arrested on counts of "driving under the influence, possession of paraphernalia, and reckless driving" in the state of Mississippi. For Casey, whose divorce from Watson was finalized in 2018, it was only the beginning of his troubles.

