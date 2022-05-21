Jamie Lynn Spears' Oldest Daughter Is Growing Up Fast
It's tough being the little sister of a superstar. But, Jamie Lynn Spears has always paved her own way in life. In 2007, the 16-year-old announced she was pregnant by her boyfriend Casey Aldridge, 18. "I can't say it was something I was planning to do right now," the actor told OK! at the time. "I'm looking forward to being the best mom I can be," she shared. The couple got engaged shortly before their daughter Maddie Briann Aldridge arrived.
In another interview with OK!, Spears spoke about her "perfect pregnancy" and joy after becoming a mom. "The first time I saw her, it was surreal. You can't even imagine that moment," she shared, via MTV. "It is the best feeling in the world," she said. Sadly, Spears and Aldridge broke off their engagement in March 2009. A year later, she met her now-husband Jamie Watson. Spears welcomed her second child, daughter Ivey Joan Watson, in April 2018. The proud mom shared a photo of the precious new arrival, along with Watson and Maddie, on her Instagram.
In 2017, Maddie was involved in a terrifying and nearly fatal ATV accident when she became trapped and submerged in water. "We thought she was gone. We thought we lost our daughter," a tearful Spears recalled on the "Better Together with Maria Menounos" podcast. Thankfully, despite Maddie being in critical condition initially, she pulled through without any lasting physical or brain damage. And a recent Instagram post shows Spears' oldest daughter is growing up fast.
Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter is headed to high school
It seems like only yesterday Jamie Lynn Spears became a mom, but her oldest daughter is indeed growing up quick. On May 20, Jamie Lynn shared photos from Maddie Briann Aldridge's eighth grade graduation on her Instagram. "High schooler," JL captioned the carousel, which saw Jamie Lynn's famous mother Lynn Spears celebrating with the family. Time flies!
Following her first daughter's birth, Jamie Lynn put her acting career on ice as she focused on Maddie and, later, her country music career. However, she recently returned to the screen in the Netflix drama "Sweet Magnolias." Jamie Lynn told The Hollywood Reporter it was "nerve-racking" to be acting again. Still, she was excited to get back behind the camera.
Sadly, Britney Spears isn't so thrilled about her sister's success. Since Britney's court victory that terminated her father's conservatorship over her, the singer has distanced herself from her family. Following the release of Jamie Lynn's memoir, "Things I Should Have Said," Britney accused her sibling of using her to gain publicity. Britney complained on social media that "the media and business" had always been against her, whereas her little sister had everything "given to her." Jamie Lynn struck back at Britney's accusations on Instagram, saying she'd worked hard in spite of being a teen mom and a superstar's little sister. "I hate to burst my sister's bubble, but my book is not about her," Jamie Lynn wrote.