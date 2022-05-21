Jamie Lynn Spears' Oldest Daughter Is Growing Up Fast

It's tough being the little sister of a superstar. But, Jamie Lynn Spears has always paved her own way in life. In 2007, the 16-year-old announced she was pregnant by her boyfriend Casey Aldridge, 18. "I can't say it was something I was planning to do right now," the actor told OK! at the time. "I'm looking forward to being the best mom I can be," she shared. The couple got engaged shortly before their daughter Maddie Briann Aldridge arrived.

In another interview with OK!, Spears spoke about her "perfect pregnancy" and joy after becoming a mom. "The first time I saw her, it was surreal. You can't even imagine that moment," she shared, via MTV. "It is the best feeling in the world," she said. Sadly, Spears and Aldridge broke off their engagement in March 2009. A year later, she met her now-husband Jamie Watson. Spears welcomed her second child, daughter Ivey Joan Watson, in April 2018. The proud mom shared a photo of the precious new arrival, along with Watson and Maddie, on her Instagram.

In 2017, Maddie was involved in a terrifying and nearly fatal ATV accident when she became trapped and submerged in water. "We thought she was gone. We thought we lost our daughter," a tearful Spears recalled on the "Better Together with Maria Menounos" podcast. Thankfully, despite Maddie being in critical condition initially, she pulled through without any lasting physical or brain damage. And a recent Instagram post shows Spears' oldest daughter is growing up fast.