This Is What Alex Murdaugh's Sole Surviving Son Buster Is Doing Now
When you hear the name Murdaugh, convicted murderer Richard "Alex" Murdaugh might be the first person that comes to mind. But what about Buster Murdaugh? Buster is the only one in the infamous family to come out seemingly unscathed from their tainted past.
In June 2021, Alex discovered his youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, and his wife, Margaret Murdaugh, murdered on their property. He soon emerged as a prime suspect when authorities began to doubt his alibi. Subsequently, the ex-lawyer faced charges and was put on trial before a jury. Throughout the proceedings, Buster frequently appeared and even testified. Buster recalled in that testimony that his father called him once he discovered that Margaret and Paul were killed. He recalled, "He [Alex] sounded odd, and then he told me that my mom and my brother had been shot," according to the New York Post. At the time of the murder, Buster was at his girlfriend's house in Rock Hill, South Carolina, nearly 200 miles from the scene.
In March 2023, after all the evidence was brought forth, the jury found Alex guilty of murdering his wife and youngest son, as reported by The New York Times. Throughout it all, Buster has remained by his father's side and even shared in the series, "The Fall of the House of Murdaugh," that he still believes his father is innocent. But what has Buster been up to since? Well, we're here to fill you in on all the details of what Buster's life looks like now.
Buster Murdaugh is living with his girlfriend
Buster Murdaugh was at the home of his girlfriend, Brooklynn White, when he received the news that his mother and brother were killed. It's believed that Buster remains living with his girlfriend after his father, Alex Murdaugh, was convicted of their murder.
According to Fox News, Buster and White lived together during his father's trial. The couple was said to be living in a humble single-bedroom condo on Hilton Head Island with their golden retriever, Miller. In November 2022, a neighbor, unfamiliar with Buster and his family history, shared that they have only had pleasant interactions with Buster and his girlfriend. They said, "They're a really nice couple. They always smile and say, 'hi.'" The smaller condo is a huge contrast to the 1700-acre land on which Buster grew up. Nonetheless, it seems to suit both him and his girlfriend well.
In June 2023, a few months after his father's conviction, Buster and White were spotted shopping at a local Sam's Club near their complex, according to the Daily Mail. The couple bought snacks and household necessities as onlookers watched the two check out. Those shoppers who knew of Buster believed he loved the attention he received from those who recognized him. Still, he has laid relatively low since his father's conviction, and it appears he still lives with his girlfriend to this day.
Buster Murdaugh has not returned to school
Buster Murdaugh graduated from Wofford College in 2018 and, following the family tradition, pursued law by enrolling in the University of South Carolina School of Law. However, his stint in law school was short-lived. The Wall Street Journal reported that in 2021, Buster was expelled for plagiarism. Since then, there's no indication that he has resumed his education.
The Post and Courier reported that Alex Murdaugh admitted in multiple jailhouse calls to having paid $60 thousand to attorney Butch Bowers, aiming to get Buster readmitted to law school. In one such call, Alex urged Buster, "You need to get ready for this law school, now OK. I mean, you've got to really buckle down. You've got to treat it like a job...Because you know there's not going to be another chance."
Despite Alex's plea to his only living son, the opportunity for Buster to go back to school never came. In the fall of 2022, Jim Griffin, Alex's attorney, revealed Buster's plans moving forward. He shared, "He [Buster] has put his desire to go to law school on hold for now. There is no plan for him to start school in the fall or in the spring." As of 2023, it's unclear where he stands, but it appears as though Buster has no intention of returning to law school.