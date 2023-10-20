This Is What Alex Murdaugh's Sole Surviving Son Buster Is Doing Now

When you hear the name Murdaugh, convicted murderer Richard "Alex" Murdaugh might be the first person that comes to mind. But what about Buster Murdaugh? Buster is the only one in the infamous family to come out seemingly unscathed from their tainted past.

In June 2021, Alex discovered his youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, and his wife, Margaret Murdaugh, murdered on their property. He soon emerged as a prime suspect when authorities began to doubt his alibi. Subsequently, the ex-lawyer faced charges and was put on trial before a jury. Throughout the proceedings, Buster frequently appeared and even testified. Buster recalled in that testimony that his father called him once he discovered that Margaret and Paul were killed. He recalled, "He [Alex] sounded odd, and then he told me that my mom and my brother had been shot," according to the New York Post. At the time of the murder, Buster was at his girlfriend's house in Rock Hill, South Carolina, nearly 200 miles from the scene.

In March 2023, after all the evidence was brought forth, the jury found Alex guilty of murdering his wife and youngest son, as reported by The New York Times. Throughout it all, Buster has remained by his father's side and even shared in the series, "The Fall of the House of Murdaugh," that he still believes his father is innocent. But what has Buster been up to since? Well, we're here to fill you in on all the details of what Buster's life looks like now.