The Cosmetic Procedures RHOA's Shereé Whitfield Admits To Getting

Sheree Whitfield's appearance was a huge talking point at the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" Season 15 reunion. Well, at least for Kandi Burrus, who took Whitfield to task over her rumored cosmetic procedures after Whitfield accused the songwriter of similar tweaks. "First of all, let's be clear: I have never denied getting plastic surgery," said Burrus during the spat. "You done had tummy tucks, you done had breast jobs, you got nose jobs multiple times. Before we even met you on this season, that was a nose job."

Burruss wasn't the only person who thought Whitfield had gone under the knife. According to Atlanta Black Star, "Real Housewives of Atlanta" fans reacted after Whitfield appeared on the internet looking considerably different over the summer. The publication pointed to one popular fan tweet discussing Whitfield's new look, which has since racked up over 2,000 likes. "Sheree has had another nose job and it makes me sad. She was so perfect before," they tweeted. In response, another fan tweeted, "Sheree doesn't look like Sheree anymore!" With that said, not every fan felt that Whitfield had spent a fortune on plastic surgery.

Here's what Whitfield has said about any possible cosmetic procedures.