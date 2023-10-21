Signs Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater Are More Serious Than We Thought

Ariana Grande is saying "thank u, next" and moving on from her marriage to Dalton Gomez with her "Wicked" co-star, Ethan Slater. Speculation surrounding the Grammy-winning musician and Gomez potential split began circulating in July, per TMZ. After three years of marriage, Grande and Gomez called it quits and filed for divorce in September, per Billboard. But before the musician even signed the divorce papers, she had already reportedly moved on with her co-star.

Slater and Grande are said to have met on the set of their upcoming film, "Wicked." Slater plays the role of Boq, a munchkin in love with Glinda, played by Grande. So, it looks like that chemistry may have come off the screen and into real life. Similar to Grande, Slater was married when he first signed on for the film. He and his ex-wife, Lily Jay, even welcomed a child in 2022, but things changed quickly when news broke that Grande and Slater were exploring a romantic connection. The two were bashed online for the abrupt ends to their respective marriages and for moving on so quickly, as they may have taken Grande's song, "break up with your girlfriend, I'm bored," a little too seriously.

The "Wicked" co-stars' reported relationship began in March, per the Daily Mail. And while some fans may think it's just a fling, some signs point to Grande and Slater's relationship being more serious than some might have thought.