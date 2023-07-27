Bravo To Ethan Slater's Estranged Wife Lilly Jay For Publicly Ripping Ariana Grande

Ethan Slater's estranged wife, Lilly Jay, is not Ariana Grande's biggest fan, and she's making sure the whole world knows it.

Days after reports surfaced that Grande was divorcing her husband, Dalton Gomez, and started dating her "Wicked" co-star Slater, Jay finally broke her silence. Speaking with Page Six, Jay made it clear that the dissolution of her 10-year relationship (and 4-year marriage) to Spongebob, erm, Slater, was far from amicable and blasted Grande in the process. "[Ariana's] the story really. Not a girl's girl," she told the outlet. "My family is just collateral damage." Jay, who gave birth in August 2022, also declared that she is shifting her focus to being "a good mom" to the son she shares with Slater moving forward, but not without emphasizing that "the story is her [Ariana] and Dalton." What did she mean by that, you ask? Jay didn't elaborate.

Meanwhile, unnamed sources disclosed that Jay has been "calling every news outlet to get this story out." But can you blame her? You know what they say, hell hath no fury like a woman scorned! Jay is getting the short end of the stick after her husband publicly left her (allegedly) to be with one of the biggest pop stars in the world, arguably one with unlimited resources at her disposal and a PR team who could turn the narrative around to get her to the public's good graces. Add in the fact that Jay is not even a year postpartum, and Grande had liked Slater's Mother's Day post about her, we can't help but be on Team Jay this time around.