Bravo To Ethan Slater's Estranged Wife Lilly Jay For Publicly Ripping Ariana Grande
Ethan Slater's estranged wife, Lilly Jay, is not Ariana Grande's biggest fan, and she's making sure the whole world knows it.
Days after reports surfaced that Grande was divorcing her husband, Dalton Gomez, and started dating her "Wicked" co-star Slater, Jay finally broke her silence. Speaking with Page Six, Jay made it clear that the dissolution of her 10-year relationship (and 4-year marriage) to Spongebob, erm, Slater, was far from amicable and blasted Grande in the process. "[Ariana's] the story really. Not a girl's girl," she told the outlet. "My family is just collateral damage." Jay, who gave birth in August 2022, also declared that she is shifting her focus to being "a good mom" to the son she shares with Slater moving forward, but not without emphasizing that "the story is her [Ariana] and Dalton." What did she mean by that, you ask? Jay didn't elaborate.
Meanwhile, unnamed sources disclosed that Jay has been "calling every news outlet to get this story out." But can you blame her? You know what they say, hell hath no fury like a woman scorned! Jay is getting the short end of the stick after her husband publicly left her (allegedly) to be with one of the biggest pop stars in the world, arguably one with unlimited resources at her disposal and a PR team who could turn the narrative around to get her to the public's good graces. Add in the fact that Jay is not even a year postpartum, and Grande had liked Slater's Mother's Day post about her, we can't help but be on Team Jay this time around.
Lilly Jay is bravely fighting a large PR machine
Elsewhere in the Page Six report, the source insinuated that Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater "didn't do anything wrong," claiming that Slater had already split from Lilly Jay two months before news of his romance with Grande broke. But you see, two months ago was May, the same month Slater proudly called Jay his "best friend" in his Mother's Day tribute to her, which Grande had liked. The math is not mathing here, in our humble opinion.
At this point in the story, it appears that Grande's PR team is breaking their backs to clarify there was no cheating involved, or at least no overlap, which is all a little sus (emphasis on that last part, because who knows for certain, obvs). Of course, while it's obviously Slater who deserves all the scorn, slamming Grande for not being "a girl's girl" has been a long time coming, especially since the "Thank U, Next' singer has a long history of cheating rumors and being involved with partners fresh out of a relationship. Jay knows how to hit it where it hurts.
So you've got to hand it to Jay for fighting back against a PR machine that seemingly works round the clock to minimize her story. If she has been cheated on (as a new mom to boot), that isn't something you can sanitize and repackage into a narrative of a marriage simply running its course. As for Grande? She has made her bed and how has to lie in it. We'll see how things go from here.