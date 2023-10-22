Strange Things About Kaley Cuoco And Tom Pelphrey's Relationship

Kaley Cuoco didn't need much time to move on from Karl Cook. "The Flight Attendant" star announced she and her equestrian husband were separating in September 2021, after three years of marriage. "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," their joint statement read. But before their divorce was finalized in June 2022, Cuoco was already in a relationship with Tom Pelphrey.

Cuoco drew online criticism immediately. "Maybe she should not wear her heart on her sleeve. Sleeves need changing every so often," one user commented on Pelphrey's first Instagram post featuring Cuoco. The unkind comments didn't just stem from her most recent relationship. When Cuoco was first linked to Cook in March 2016, she had been separated from her first husband, tennis player Ryan Sweeting, for just six months. Like with Pelphrey, "The Big Bang Theory" alum was still legally married.

Neither of Cuoco's marriages lasted very long. The first was even shorter than the second, lasting only 21 months. This aspect of Cuoco's relationship history repeatedly comes up on her and Pelphrey's social media posts about each other. "She's great but don't marry her for gawd's sake," one Instagram user quipped on Pelphrey's post, adding the hashtag #notgoodatit. In the eyes of many, Cuoco and Pelphrey's whirlwind romance comes off as strange. While fast relationships are nothing new in Hollywood, the intensity of Cuoco and Pelphrey's has contributed to some other strange aspects of their union.