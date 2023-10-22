A Deep Dive Into Will Poulter's Relationship History
Will Poulter has starred in some of the biggest movies released in the past couple of years, including "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and "We're the Millers." While fans have seen a lot of Poulter on the big screen, not much is known about his personal life, especially when it comes to his romances. But that doesn't mean he hasn't captured a few hearts along the way.
In recent years, Poulter has made headlines for his stunning transformation that has labeled him a hunk. Although the "Midsommar" actor doesn't necessarily feel like he is attractive. He shared with GQ, "It was weird when people started to debate my physical appearance online as to whether it was deemed attractive or unattractive. I am very comfortable and secure in the knowledge that I'm not conventionally attractive as I've always had remarks about looking unusual." Poulter may not deem himself attractive, but there are certainly many other people who do.
Amelia Dimoldenberg, who is infamous for her "Chicken Shop Date" series, attempted to shoot her shot at Poulter. While interviewing the actor for British GQ, she suggested they go on a date. Although this was a joke for her series, there have been several women who have taken their romances with Poulter a bit more seriously, and we're here to fill you in on who the actor has sparked relationships with.
Will Poulter and Florence Pugh were the center of romance rumors
Did Will Poulter get cozy with his "Midsommar" co-star, Florence Pugh? That was the rumor circulating town when the two were pictured spending time together in Ibiza, as evidenced by the Daily Mail. Pugh and Poulter were all smiles as they were snapped by the paparazzi enjoying a sunny beach day, with the "Don't Worry Darling" star rubbing suntan lotion into Poulter's back. The pictures hit the internet and sent it into a frenzy as people suggested the two may be more than just friends. But as quickly as the rumors came circulating, Pugh shut them down.
Not long after the photos went public, Pugh went on social media to clear things up. She wrote, "Ooookay. Man. This is getting a little silly now. No, Will Poulter and I are not dating. We went to the beach with our friends, who are always about half a metre [sic] away from us in every picture, but have been cleverly cut out/framed out so that it looks otherwise."
Pugh didn't stop there. She critiqued the media for painting a picture that does "more damage than good." The actor signed off her post with a clever line, sharing, "Thanks for saying we look sexy .. doesn't mean we're doing the sexy." So, as much as die-hard "Midsommar" fans would have liked to see Poulter and Pugh together, it wasn't happening.
Will Poulter reportedly had 2 public relationships
Will Poulter's romance with Florence Pugh may not have been real, but he has reportedly had two public relationships with other women. According to Hello!, the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" actor was said to be in a relationship with fellow actor Yasmeen Scott from 2018 to 2019. The couple made several public appearances at the Wimbledon Tennis Championship and Poulter's red carpet premiere for "The Little Stranger." Scott even teased their romance on social media. In January 2019, the actor shared a photo of the two enjoying the New Year together. She captioned the post, "Best NYE." However, after mid-2019, their romance seemed to fizzle out as they were no longer seen with one another.
After his relationship with Scott came to a close, Poulter moved on with model Bobby T. The couple's romance made headlines after the "We're the Millers" actor and the model were caught locking lips in August 2022. Since their smooching PDA, however, Poulter and Bobby T. have been hush-hush about their relationship. It's unclear whether the two are still romantically connected, but they definitely had something special in the past. Clearly, Poulter likes to keep his love life out of the spotlight, as he has refrained from sharing too much of his personal life with the public.