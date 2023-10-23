Willow And Jaden Smith Live Outrageously Lavish Lives

Willow and Jaden Smith live super lavish lives, but it's not just because Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are their extremely generous parents. While Will and Jada are reportedly worth $400 million, Willow and Jaden have their own cash, too. Both siblings started their careers when they were in the single digits and have dominated the acting, modeling, and business worlds. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Willow is worth $6 million, while her big brother,Jaden is worth $8 million. Basically, they were destined to live lavishly.

For example, Will and Jada threw Willow a super fancy 19th birthday party, which eventually made its way onto his YouTube channel. Willow was born on Halloween, so Will happily embraced the horror aesthetic. However, the event was legions fancier than the average Halloween bash. According to People, Will paid for the services of a local acting group to populate the venue and probably spent an arm and a leg doing so. There was also an on-site catering crew whipping up fresh food. Plus, it couldn't have been cheap to host their many, many guests. Ultimately, Willow greatly appreciated her parents' efforts, even though she (and Jaden) have experienced endless privilege since they were born.