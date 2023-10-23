Willow And Jaden Smith Live Outrageously Lavish Lives
Willow and Jaden Smith live super lavish lives, but it's not just because Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are their extremely generous parents. While Will and Jada are reportedly worth $400 million, Willow and Jaden have their own cash, too. Both siblings started their careers when they were in the single digits and have dominated the acting, modeling, and business worlds. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Willow is worth $6 million, while her big brother,Jaden is worth $8 million. Basically, they were destined to live lavishly.
For example, Will and Jada threw Willow a super fancy 19th birthday party, which eventually made its way onto his YouTube channel. Willow was born on Halloween, so Will happily embraced the horror aesthetic. However, the event was legions fancier than the average Halloween bash. According to People, Will paid for the services of a local acting group to populate the venue and probably spent an arm and a leg doing so. There was also an on-site catering crew whipping up fresh food. Plus, it couldn't have been cheap to host their many, many guests. Ultimately, Willow greatly appreciated her parents' efforts, even though she (and Jaden) have experienced endless privilege since they were born.
Jaden and Willow live in amazing homes
Willow and Jaden Smith each live in multi-million dollar pads. According to the Daily Mail, Jaden, who's almost three years older than Willow, moved out of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's home in 2016. Jaden's home, which includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms, cost $4 million. However, Jaden likely didn't purchase it himself, as it was one of Will and Jada's previous properties (but we doubt Jaden cares about that technicality).
Meanwhile, Willow moved into her first home in 2020, according to the Daily Mail, And while Jaden's home was built in the late 1970s, Willow moved into a relatively recent 2011 build in Malibu, California. Willow's home — which cost $3.1 million — features four bedrooms and tons of amazing amenities, including her own personal Tesla charging station. Willow's home is also situated right off the Pacific Ocean, making it the perfect waterfront property.
With such expensive homes in their portfolio, you know Jaden and Willow own some pretty impressive cars, as well. According to the Daily Mail, Jaden owns at least one super pricey car: an $85,000 Tesla X SUV. Meanwhile, Willow has at least four, including a $115,000 Tesla Model X and a $65,000 Jaguar XF, according to 21 Motoring. Must be nice!
Jaden and Willow balance their privilege with charity
In addition to their luxury cars and multi-million dollar homes, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith can also boast about enjoying V.I.P. fashion access at the most in-demand fashion shows — including Moncler and Louis Vuitton. Of course, they can afford to try out alternative (and super expensive) wellness technology, too. For example, Jaden tested out a cryo-chamber in 2020, which some believe helps decrease inflammation in the body, per WebMD.
Fortunately, Jaden and Willow aren't out of touch like some of their peers. Both Jaden and Willow have proven to be quite charitable over the years. For example, according to i-D, both siblings donated their own clothing in 2017 to help hurricane victims in Puerto Rico. Meanwhile, Jaden appeared on Complex's sneaker-shopping series in 2017 and revealed that he donated 300 pairs of shoes to homeless people. "This is some of the shoes that we have going down to skid row, but like we said, there's going to be 300 pairs, but that's alot of shoes to fit on the counter. But thank you so much for this, we appreciate you all," Jaden said to the store clerk.