Who Is Sophia Bush's Soccer Star Girlfriend, Ashlyn Harris?

Sophia Bush sparked buzz among fans when reports surfaced that she had welcomed a new lover in her life. This time around, it's someone many had never expected. According to the grapevine, the "One Tree Hill" alum had started dating United States women's national soccer team star Ashlyn Harris just two months after she announced her separation from Grant Hughes, her husband of a brief 13 months.

"After being friends for years, and running in the same social circles, Sophia and Ashlyn went out on their first dinner date a couple of weeks ago," a source told People in October 2023. "This is so recent, and they are both beginning new chapters." Interestingly, Harris is also dealing with a divorce, having split from fellow football star Ali Krieger after four years of marriage. This fact understandably had fans doing a double take, but the insider noted that her newfound romance with Bush had nothing to do with the breakup. "Although it's new information to the public, Ashlyn and Ali's divorce began months ago and they have been living apart since the summer," they added.

Neither Bush nor Harris had addressed the dating rumors as of this writing, but many can't help but sleuth further info about the two, especially Harris, who isn't commonly seen running in Hollywood spaces. Fans may not be privy to the fact that she is a mother of two and has already retired from playing soccer.