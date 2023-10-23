Who Is Sophia Bush's Soccer Star Girlfriend, Ashlyn Harris?
Sophia Bush sparked buzz among fans when reports surfaced that she had welcomed a new lover in her life. This time around, it's someone many had never expected. According to the grapevine, the "One Tree Hill" alum had started dating United States women's national soccer team star Ashlyn Harris just two months after she announced her separation from Grant Hughes, her husband of a brief 13 months.
"After being friends for years, and running in the same social circles, Sophia and Ashlyn went out on their first dinner date a couple of weeks ago," a source told People in October 2023. "This is so recent, and they are both beginning new chapters." Interestingly, Harris is also dealing with a divorce, having split from fellow football star Ali Krieger after four years of marriage. This fact understandably had fans doing a double take, but the insider noted that her newfound romance with Bush had nothing to do with the breakup. "Although it's new information to the public, Ashlyn and Ali's divorce began months ago and they have been living apart since the summer," they added.
Neither Bush nor Harris had addressed the dating rumors as of this writing, but many can't help but sleuth further info about the two, especially Harris, who isn't commonly seen running in Hollywood spaces. Fans may not be privy to the fact that she is a mother of two and has already retired from playing soccer.
Ashlyn Harris has two kids with ex-wife Ali Krieger
Ashlyn Harris adopted two kids with her now ex-wife, fellow soccer superstar Ali Krieger. The two started dating in 2010, tied the knot in 2019, and adopted a daughter named Sloane Philips in 2021. In August of 2022, they expanded their family further with the arrival of their son Ocean Maeve, whom they had also adopted.
While Harris is a renowned athlete, she told People that nothing has made her feel more fulfilled than being a mother. "I feel like I've had a lot of job titles and cool job titles — professional athlete, world champion — but being a mom for sure surpasses it all," she said, noting that no other accolades have compared to the happiness she feels about raising her kids. "This has been one of the most rewarding, incredible experiences I've ever done in my life. And being able to do it with Ali has just been the coolest moment of my life, truthfully."
Before she split from Krieger, Harris hinted at their plans to grow their family even more. The Women's World Cup champion shared with the outlet that adopting more kids in the future was not something they were opposed to. "We have always dreamt of having a big family. We both have brothers who are older, really close in age, 13 and 15 months apart," she dished. "It's really exciting to think ahead about having more kids and filling the house with joy and love and happiness, and chaos as well."
Ashlyn has retired from playing soccer
Ashlyn Harris was a longtime goalkeeper for most of her professional career, and in November 2022, she decided to finally hang up her jersey and say goodbye to her 13-year stint as a senior player. The former athlete had been part of the U.S. Women's National Team programs for two decades, beginning in 2002 when she participated in her first FIFA Women's World Cup match. She was a key member of the teams that clinched the championship in both the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, and in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil, she was tasked to be the alternate goalkeeper.
"It has been my greatest honor to represent this country both on and off the field," Harris said in her retirement announcement, according to ESPN. "I started this journey with U.S. Soccer at the age of 13 and it has shaped me in every part of my life. I'm proud of the woman I've become, and I can only thank the people who have supported me and lifted me throughout it all."
While she's had a prolific career in football, she confessed that she doesn't miss the pressures that came with it. "I don't miss it for a second," she said in a "Snacks" episode. "I am living my best life. I don't have schedules ... I just live ... Soccer was just, kind of, something I did. It's not really who I am."