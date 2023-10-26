Madonna's Twin Daughters Estere And Stella Are Growing Up Fast

Move over, Blue Ivy Carter! Some new celeb kids are in town, and they're burning up the stage. It seems like yesterday that Madonna introduced her twin daughters, Estere and Stella Mwale, to the world. However, they're already preteens, and just like their famous mom, they're wowing the crowds.

Madonna finally put her health scares behind her and got the all-clear to embark on her international sell-out Celebration Tour. She's taking her family along for the ride, but they're not just tagging along; Madonna's instilling her work ethic in them and ensuring they pay their way. As noted by Vulture, when Madonna kicked off her tour at London's O2 arena on October 14, five of her six kids hit the stage with her. The only offspring missing was Rocco Ritchie, Madonna's son with Guy Ritchie, but the others more than made up for his absence.

Estere proved she's a chip off the old block by voguing in a black and gold catsuit paired with thigh-high patent stiletto boots. Madonna, in a trademark corset and fishnets, and Lourdes Leon, in a little black dress, showed their approval by holding up cards with a 10 score on them. Later, Stella joined her mom for a performance of "Don't Tell Me." Then, David Banda was up, strumming the guitar for "Let's Go Crazy" and "Mother and Father." Finally, Mercy James played piano while Madonna sang "Bad Girl." It seems like the Ciccones are the new Osmonds, only different.