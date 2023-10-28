Celebs Who Tragically Died On Their Birthday

It must be sobering to celebrate someone's birthday the same day that individual expires. And while the odds of meeting your maker after blowing out the ceremonial candles seem astronomical, a University of Chicago study from 2014 revealed that likelihood was far from remote. The paper determined that those aged 20-29 were most prone to experiencing more than a 25% chance of dying on their birthday, although the research hinted that excessive celebrations figured heavily into that figure. Conversely, the lowest death rate among birthday celebrants was 4.6% among seniors aged 80-89. And while celebrities are more likely to go all out on their birthdays, simply because they can afford such an extravagance, death rates on the same day as their more posh life anniversaries aren't particularly common.

The same goes for famous folks who wound up deceased before revelers could break out the party hats. That list includes "Three's Company" star Suzanne Somers, who died from cancer October 15, 2023, merely a day before she was about to turn 77. Similarly, John Ritter, her sitcom cohort, succumbed to heart failure September 11, 2003, six days shy of his 55th birthday. And comedic actor Betty White passed on December 31, 2021 from natural causes, less than three weeks before she could reach centenarian status.

Granted, the number of birthday/death day occurrences among entertainers is rather rare, but this compilation of those who went through such a timely life cycle reveals a few colorful and diverse personalities with rather eclectic backgrounds.