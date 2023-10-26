Carl Radke's Life After Lindsay Hubbard Is No Trip To The Hamptons

Life for Carl Radke has been anything but a breeze on a "Summer House" day after he split from fiancee Lindsay Hubbard.

Radke and Hubbard had known one another since "Summer House" premiered in 2016, per People. They remained close friends throughout the years before finally deciding to pursue a romance in 2022; that same year, the couple got engaged. The pair nearly reached the wedding aisle before abruptly calling off their engagement less than three months before their big day. In September 2023, Radke broke the news of their breakup to family and friends in a letter. He wrote, "Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I ... We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves." Radke was the one to end the engagement and revealed Lindsay was utterly "devastated" by the sudden split.

Days after Radke announced their split, Hubbard took to social media to share her side of the story, per E! News. She wrote in an Instagram post, "My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I've had a hard time making sense of it all — with no answers or closure on why." Hubbard admitted she felt "humiliated" by how everything unfolded. Since their split, Hubbard and Radke have laid low, but now fans are learning that Radke may be struggling more than his ex-fiancee.