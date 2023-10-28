Who Is Cher's Boyfriend, Alexander Edwards?

Age is but a number for Cher and her much younger beau Alexander "AE" Edwards. The so-called "Goddess of Pop" made headlines when she confirmed her relationship with Edwards in November 2022. The pair first sparked romance rumors after being photographed holding hands during a night out in Los Angeles, per People. In a recent chat with the magazine, Cher revealed that she and her music executive boyfriend first crossed paths at a Paris Fashion Week event in September 2022. Despite swearing off dating much younger men, the "Little Man" singer said she broke her own rule for Edwards, who happens to be 40 years her junior. "No matter what happens, I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun."

Cher is, in fact, no stranger to dating men who are years, even decades, her junior. She has been linked to the likes of Val Kilmer, Tom Cruise, Rob Camilletti, Richie Sambora and Ron Zimmerman in the past. Moreover, she has been married twice: first to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and then to Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979. Speaking with Extra in 2023, Cher addressed the significant age gap between her and Edwards and how this impact their relationship. "Sometimes I'm talking to him and he has no idea who I'm talking about," she said. "Most of my references, he'll look at me and go, 'I wasn't born yet.'" Regardless of the divide, Cher stressed that she and Edwards really get along. "We have a great time together. We can talk music. We can talk about everything... We just get each other," she said.