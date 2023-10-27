Richard Moll, Night Court Star, Dead At 80

"Night Court" actor Richard Moll has died at the age of 80, per Deadline. His family reported that he passed away at his home in Big Bear Lake, California on October 26, 2023. The cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Moll became a household name in Hollywood after he starred in the NBC sitcom "Night Court" from 1984 to 1992. Standing at 6 feet 8 inches tall, he played the bailiff Aristotle Nostradamus "Bull" Shannon, who was known for his iconic look of having a shaved head.

Moll revealed to Maximo TV that he entered the audition with a shaved head from a prior role, and the producers loved it and asked him if he was willing to keep it for his character on the "Night Court." Moll was excited about the opportunity. "I said, 'Are you kidding? I'll shave my legs for the part. I'll shave my armpits, I don't care,'" he recalled. It's a good thing he stuck with the shaved head because his character on the show catapulted the actor into success.

After his time on the "Night Court" wrapped, Moll went on to appear in many more television series, including "Getting By" and "Babylon 5." The actor even ventured into voice acting for an iconic comic-book series as the voice of Harvey Dent/Two-Face on "The Adventures of Batman & Robin." Despite his passing, Moll will forever be remembered by fans for his acting and kind heart.