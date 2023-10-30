Who Is Michael Strahan's Girlfriend, Kayla Quick?

Michael Strahan has become a familiar face in homes across America. Every morning, the "Good Morning America" co-host graces our television screens and welcomes us into his lives — or at least, it certainly feels that way. But the reality is that viewers don't know much about Strahan's personal life, especially when it comes to his romance with Kayla Quick.

Strahan is no stranger to romance and has even walked down the aisle not once but twice. The "GMA" co-host married his first wife, Wanda Hutchins, in 1992 and his second, Jean Muggli, in 1999. Following his second divorce, Strahan took another shot at love with Nicole Murphy. In 2009, the anchor even put a rock on her finger, but their engagement abruptly ended in 2014. Although Strahan has had a string of bad breakups, he never gave up on finding the one for him, and it's a good thing too.

A year after splitting from Murphy, Strahan began dating Quick. The couple has been notoriously private about their relationship, refusing to share many, if any, details with the public. However, The U.S. Sun confirmed that they met in 2015 after the former football player visited a bar where she was waitressing. The two hit it off and they've been together ever since. And, although the couple keeps their relationship confidential, there are a few things we know about Strahan's girlfriend, Quick.