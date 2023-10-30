Who Is Michael Strahan's Girlfriend, Kayla Quick?
Michael Strahan has become a familiar face in homes across America. Every morning, the "Good Morning America" co-host graces our television screens and welcomes us into his lives — or at least, it certainly feels that way. But the reality is that viewers don't know much about Strahan's personal life, especially when it comes to his romance with Kayla Quick.
Strahan is no stranger to romance and has even walked down the aisle not once but twice. The "GMA" co-host married his first wife, Wanda Hutchins, in 1992 and his second, Jean Muggli, in 1999. Following his second divorce, Strahan took another shot at love with Nicole Murphy. In 2009, the anchor even put a rock on her finger, but their engagement abruptly ended in 2014. Although Strahan has had a string of bad breakups, he never gave up on finding the one for him, and it's a good thing too.
A year after splitting from Murphy, Strahan began dating Quick. The couple has been notoriously private about their relationship, refusing to share many, if any, details with the public. However, The U.S. Sun confirmed that they met in 2015 after the former football player visited a bar where she was waitressing. The two hit it off and they've been together ever since. And, although the couple keeps their relationship confidential, there are a few things we know about Strahan's girlfriend, Quick.
Kayla Quick owns her own business
Kayla Quick may have been a waitress when she first met former NFL star Michael Strahan, but she has come a long way since. Quick is now a business owner and the CEO of the wellness brand Fizzness. According to her LinkedIn, it's "a beauty-based wellness brand with an earth-meets-science approach!" As Quick explained, "As an avid health and wellness enthusiast, I have transformed my interests into a business with purpose, to help others feel good and look good from the inside out!"
As Quick and her business partner, Jamie Giardino, told The Purist, they changed career paths to build their wellness company from the ground up. It's been years in the making, 15 to be exact, to create a company that Quick and Giardino could be proud of. From testing out different supplements, diets, and skincare tips to seeking advice from experienced nutritionists, doctors, trainers, and other experts, Quick ensures she always provides the best for her customers. As she noted, "Fizzness was inspired by the desire to create beauty-based wellness products that simplify your routine."
Fizzness has even branched out to an energy drink called Gorgie, which Strahan has endorsed himself. In an interview with Men's Health, the "GMA" anchor shared, "Yes, I do drink Gorgie 'cause it gives me energy but it's smooth energy all the way around, throughout the whole day." Clearly, Quick has put her blood, sweat, and tears into the brand.
She's supportive of Michael Strahan and his family
Kayla Quick is just as supportive of Michael Strahan as he is of her. Although they try to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, the business owner will make rare appearances for some special moments. Back in January 2023, when the beloved anchor earned his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Quick made sure she was in attendance. She didn't deliver a speech, but Quick was on the sidelines cheering her beau on. The couple even posed for a quick photo of the special moment as they were all smiles in front of the star. And it's not just the former athlete that Quick is supportive of, but the entire Strahan family.
In June 2023, Quick joined their clan to celebrate Strahan's daughter, Isabella Strahan, whom he shares with ex-wife Jean Muggli. The Fizzness owner attended Isabella's high school graduation ceremony with Michael sharing a couple of snaps of the exciting moment on Instagram, one of which included a beaming Quick. The "GMA" host wrote, "Out high school and on to USC!!! So proud of you, @isabellastrahan!!! Intelligent, beautiful, and hard-working!! I can't wait to continue to watch you shine!! Love you! #GirlDad." From Michael to the rest of the Strahan family, Quick makes sure she never misses an important moment.