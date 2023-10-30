The Sad Truth About Matthew Perry's Childhood

Alas, Matthew Perry's schoolyard fight with Justin Trudeau paled in comparison to the trouble that lay ahead of him. While promoting his memoir, Perry revealed in an interview with ABC's Diane Sawyer that he was only 14 years old the first time he got drunk from an entire bottle of Baby Duck wine. "I lay in the grass and was in heaven," he recalled. "I thought to myself, 'This must be the way normal people feel all the time.'" According to Perry, even from his very first encounter with alcohol, he knew it somehow affected him differently. "I just knew I had some issue with this thing," he confessed to host Tom Power in 2022. "And it's a progressive disease, so it gets worse and worse as you get older," he explained. And that it did.

Perry estimated in his no-holds-barred book that he had spent nearly $7 million and entered rehab 15 times while trying to get sober from drugs and alcohol. Perry was adamant, however, that the most surprising part of his addiction journey was his resilience. "The way that I can bounce back from all of this torture and awfulness. Wanting to tell the story, even though it's a little scary to tell all your secrets in a book, I didn't leave anything out. Everything's in there," he declared during an interview with People. RIP Matthew Perry.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).