Matthew Perry Didn't Want To Only Be Remembered As Chandler On Friends

This article includes mentions of substance abuse and addiction.

Matthew Perry became a television icon for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom show "Friends," and while he treasured his time on the series, he wanted to be remembered for so much more.

For 10 years, Perry played Chandler and adored every minute of it. In his 2022 memoir, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," he revealed he was destined to play Chandler Bing. He shared, "It was as if someone had followed me around for a year, stealing my jokes, copying my mannerisms, photocopying my world-weary yet witty view of life... It wasn't that I thought I could play Chandler; I was Chandler." His character was beloved by many even after the show wrapped. In the years that followed, Perry opened up about his struggles with addiction and the difficult things he dealt with throughout his life. Unfortunately, the actor tragically died and "Friends" fans have been mourning the loss of Perry.

Perry died at age 54 after he was found unresponsive in his home. Reports initially claimed the actor had drowned in his hot tub. An autopsy has since been performed, but the cause of death has been deferred until more information is revealed. "Friends" fans have shared tributes in honor of the late actor following his death, and while he will always be remembered for playing Chandler Bing, Perry also wanted fans to remember him for helping others.