The Touching Moment Between Matthew Perry's Dad & Stepdad Following The Actor's Death

"Friends" fans everywhere were shocked and devastated to learn that star Matthew Perry had been found dead at his Pacific Palisades home on October 28, 2023. A Los Angeles Fire Department official later told CNN that the actor was "unconscious in a stand-alone jacuzzi" when they arrived at the residence. Hours later, his mother, Suzanne Morrison, along with his famous stepfather, Keith Morrison, and father, John Bennett Perry, arrived at the somber scene.

Over the years, Morrison has stuck by Matthew's side as he's faced various health issues, including addiction. Back in 2018, Matthew suffered a severe and life-threatening health scare when his colon burst due to prescription pill use, and once again, Morrison was there. "We were able to be with him a lot of the time through that, which was, I think, good for everybody," Morrison later told People about the tough time.

Alas, in the midst of all the confusion, pain, and tragedy, Morrison was able to commit one final act of love and service for his late stepson as he shared a touching moment with Perry's father, John, in the hours after his death. In a video obtained by Backgrid, John is witnessed being driven onto the premises, wherein a visibly stunned Morrison is standing, presumably waiting for John's arrival. Morrison then approaches the passenger side of the vehicle and greets John with a handshake before wrapping his arm around John's neck and giving him a knowing nudge. At that moment, the grieving fathers share an embrace.