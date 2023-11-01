The Major Request Michael Jackson Made For Diana Ross In His Will

The following article includes mention of attempted suicide.

Diana Ross and Michael Jackson were famously very close, so it makes sense that when it came to the "Thriller" singer's will, he left a very special request for her. In fact, one might say he entrusted his most prized possessions with her: His kids.

Perhaps surprisingly, given their 14-year age gap, Ross and Michael's friendship spanned decades, beginning when the latter was just 10 years old. Ross was associated with The Jackson 5's success right from the start. After all, their debut album, released in 1969, was titled "Diana Ross Presents The Jackson 5." The family even went on to live with the singer in a bid to give Michael, in particular, a more secure home life. It's not all surprising, then, that in a 1970 interview with "The Merv Griffin Show," Ross jokingly insinuated that Michael was her son. It's clear that Michael felt the same. In his 1988 autobiography, "Moonwalk," Michael referred to her as "my mother, sister and lover all combined in one amazing person."

Just over two decades later, the world learned just how serious Michael was about that title. In the wake of his death, it was revealed that his first choice as guardian for his three children, 12-year-old Prince Jackson, 11-year-old Paris Jackson, and 7-year-old Blanket Jackson, was his mother, Katherine Jackson. And the econd choice? That would be an honor reserved for the other maternal figure in his life, Ms. Ross.