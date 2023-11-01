Matthew Perry's Toxicology Report Clears Up One Suspicion Over Death

The following article included mention of substance abuse and addiction.

Matthew Perry's tragic death has raised a lot of questions, but new results from the toxicology report have cleared up some suspicion over his passing.

On October 28th, 2023, the "Friends" actor passed away at the age of 54 due to an apparent drowning, per TMZ. Perry reportedly played some pickleball on the morning of his death before returning home and asking his assistant to run some errands. When his assistant returned, they found the actor unresponsive in his jacuzzi and a 911 call was made. Authorities revealed that there was no foul play or any drugs found at the scene.

Perry, known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom, "Friends," brought joy to fans who mourned the actor. Days after his passing, his co-stars — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer – shared a joint statement to People regarding Perry's death. They wrote, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss." Perry's death was extremely sudden and many have been saddened by the loss. Not just that, but fans have wondered about the details of how he died, especially knowing that in the past, he suffered from addiction. Little by little, more information is being released to the public, and the recent toxicology report clarifies one suspicion.