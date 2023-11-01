Hailey Bieber's Steamy Scary Movie Recreation Gets Carmen Electra's Stamp Of Approval

Heidi Klum may be deemed the queen of Halloween, but this year, Hailey Bieber is giving her a run for her money. The model took spooky season to a whole other level with not one but three different costumes, and one even got the stamp of approval from Carmen Electra herself.

To kick off the Halloween season, Hailey first stepped out the weekend before the big holiday in a Flintstones-themed costume with hubby Justin Bieber, per People. The Rhode creator dressed up as Pebbles Flintstone from the iconic cartoon show with Justin as Bamm-Bamm, a neighbor to the Flintstones. The two stunned as they attended a celebrity party, but Hailey didn't stop there when it came to Halloween looks. On Halloween, the model posted photos of herself dressed up as each of the Plastics from the film, "Mean Girls." Hailey even went as far as to include an image of herself in the Burn Book. While these two looks were iconic already, everyone couldn't stop talking about Hailey's third Halloween costume.

For her third costume, the model dressed up as Carmen Electra from the famous scene in "Scary Movie," where she gets stabbed in her breast implant while running through the sprinklers. Even Hailey herself knew she had a costume winner on her hands! In a behind-the-scenes YouTube video of the creation of the costume, the model shared, "It's pretty f***ing good!" Not only did Hailey know she had paid tribute to the scene well, but Electra thought so herself.