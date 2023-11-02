Watch Out, Bianca Censori! Sharon Osbourne Steals Kanye West Wife's Look In Revealing Costume

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne secured first place at the celebrity Halloween contest — at least in our minds. The spouses recreated one of Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori's most bonkers fashion looks and posted the outcome to Instagram. Ozzy wore an all-black outfit that covered every inch of visible skin except for his nose — very reminiscent of West's recent appreciation for this odd fashion trend. Sharon, on the other hand, bared a ton of skin as she flaunted a skin-toned bodysuit and a large purple pillow to lend the look a layer of modesty.

West and Censori's offbeat fashions have often drummed up interest from the public. However, September 2023 saw the couple reach new levels of odd when they were photographed walking around Italy in the aforementioned looks. And while the risqué ensembles certainly demanded attention, it wasn't exactly an effortless endeavor. As the publication reported, Censori wore the same outfit two days in a row — as if she was hoping to be photographed. Mission accomplished!

Sharon and Ozzy also planned their Halloween looks. In fact, Sharon revealed their Halloween inspo a week earlier during their "The Osbournes" podcast. "I wanted to go for Halloween as...have you seen Kanye, the way he wraps himself. You can't see his face?" Sharon revealed. "I'm the wife, and Ozzy's going to be Kanye." Indeed they were! Here's what social media is saying about the hilarious look!