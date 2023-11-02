Watch Out, Bianca Censori! Sharon Osbourne Steals Kanye West Wife's Look In Revealing Costume
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne secured first place at the celebrity Halloween contest — at least in our minds. The spouses recreated one of Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori's most bonkers fashion looks and posted the outcome to Instagram. Ozzy wore an all-black outfit that covered every inch of visible skin except for his nose — very reminiscent of West's recent appreciation for this odd fashion trend. Sharon, on the other hand, bared a ton of skin as she flaunted a skin-toned bodysuit and a large purple pillow to lend the look a layer of modesty.
West and Censori's offbeat fashions have often drummed up interest from the public. However, September 2023 saw the couple reach new levels of odd when they were photographed walking around Italy in the aforementioned looks. And while the risqué ensembles certainly demanded attention, it wasn't exactly an effortless endeavor. As the publication reported, Censori wore the same outfit two days in a row — as if she was hoping to be photographed. Mission accomplished!
Sharon and Ozzy also planned their Halloween looks. In fact, Sharon revealed their Halloween inspo a week earlier during their "The Osbournes" podcast. "I wanted to go for Halloween as...have you seen Kanye, the way he wraps himself. You can't see his face?" Sharon revealed. "I'm the wife, and Ozzy's going to be Kanye." Indeed they were! Here's what social media is saying about the hilarious look!
Social thumbs up Sharon and Ozzy's costumes
First things first: Celebs went all out for Halloween 2023. Between Kim and Khloe Kardashian giving Bratz Dolls realness, Chloe Bailey dressing up as Mrs. Incredible, and Heidi Klum transforming into a majestic peacock, Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne certainly had some stiff competition. But they still showed out! For starters, the Daily Loud account on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a tweet featuring their look, which has since racked up over 100,000 likes. Among the sea of laughing emojis and GIFs are comments from fans complimenting Sharon and Ozzy about their costume.
One fan tweeted, "Nailed it," alongside a photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori. A second fan tweeted, "This is actually hilarious!! I love those people!" Meanwhile, a third fan quote-tweeted the post, writing, "I'm sorry, best f**king dressed costume goes to f**king Ozzy and Sharon." Of course, we must also note the plethora of comments warning of West's possible reaction. One fan tweeted a photo of a man sitting on a bench looking rather glum. "Kanye seeing this," they captioned the post. Another user tweeted, "I hope Kanye doesn't see this lol."
Personally, this is one time we wouldn't mind him sounding off!