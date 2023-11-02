D.L. Hughley Remembers His Former Co-Star Matthew Perry's Sweet Gesture

Comedian D.L. Hughley shared a heartwarming memory about the late Matthew Perry.

On October 29, the entertainment world was forever changed when the "Friends" actor tragically passed away at the age of 54. According to The Los Angeles Times, Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his home. Sources close to the incident revealed that, according to the publication, no drugs were found outside of prescription medications. Authorities also revealed that there was no foul play before confirming that an investigation would be taking place. At the time of his death, Perry was reportedly leading a healthy and chill life that was somewhat out of the spotlight. One source told US Weekly: "He was [trying to] get back to where he [used] to be."

Of course, the passing of "The Whole Nine Yards" star has had a massive impact on his fans, who first fell in love with him and his iconic character Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom "Friends." One fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Haven't been this sad about a famous death since Robin Williams. RIP Matthew Perry, goodbye Chandler Bing." Another fan wrote: "Matthew Perry was truly an amazing and wonderful being and I believe he made everyone comfortable and laugh." While fan tributes continue to flood in since Perry's passing, some of his industry peers have also joined the fray to share their own heartwarming memories of the "Cougar Town" actor, including his former co-star and comedian Hughley.