D.L. Hughley Remembers His Former Co-Star Matthew Perry's Sweet Gesture
Comedian D.L. Hughley shared a heartwarming memory about the late Matthew Perry.
On October 29, the entertainment world was forever changed when the "Friends" actor tragically passed away at the age of 54. According to The Los Angeles Times, Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his home. Sources close to the incident revealed that, according to the publication, no drugs were found outside of prescription medications. Authorities also revealed that there was no foul play before confirming that an investigation would be taking place. At the time of his death, Perry was reportedly leading a healthy and chill life that was somewhat out of the spotlight. One source told US Weekly: "He was [trying to] get back to where he [used] to be."
Of course, the passing of "The Whole Nine Yards" star has had a massive impact on his fans, who first fell in love with him and his iconic character Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom "Friends." One fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Haven't been this sad about a famous death since Robin Williams. RIP Matthew Perry, goodbye Chandler Bing." Another fan wrote: "Matthew Perry was truly an amazing and wonderful being and I believe he made everyone comfortable and laugh." While fan tributes continue to flood in since Perry's passing, some of his industry peers have also joined the fray to share their own heartwarming memories of the "Cougar Town" actor, including his former co-star and comedian Hughley.
D.L. Hughley praised Matthew Perry for leading by example
After the epic conclusion of "Friends" in 2004, the late Matthew Perry returned to television in the short-lived 2006 series "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip." Created by Aaron Sorkin, the show followed the behind-the-scenes shenanigans of a group of writers and producers for the fictional sketch comedy show Studio 60. In addition to Perry, the comedy-drama was backed by an A-list cast, including Sarah Paulson and Bradley Whitford. While the show only lasted one season, Perry's warm personality and kindness had a lasting effect on his castmates like D.L. Hughley.
In a recent interview with The New York Post, the popular comedian reflected on his time working with Perry and the heartwarming moment he shared with the late actor. "I was on the road [when Perry died], and I instantly flashed right back [to Studio 60]," he explained. "It was very late Friday night, and my son had turned 18, so I was going to take him out, and we were all going to hang out all night." He went on to say that despite his plans, filming was set to run late. "And Matthew let me leave — he did something I would never do, he switched the order of things so I could leave early and be with my son," he continued. "So when I heard he had died, I flashed back to that moment." Hughley also praised Perry for his utmost professionalism, adding: "Matthew led by example."
Matthew Perry's life was also remembered by another Studio 60 star
D.L. Hughley wasn't the only star of "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" to share a connection with the late Matthew Perry. On October 31, Bradley Whitford uploaded a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram, which featured a throwback interview clip featuring the late star. "Matthew Perry made me laugh. Hard. You have not lived until you have witnessed one of his in-between-the-takes confidential riffs on the absurdity of show business and the idiocy of male confidence, wrapped up perfectly with the sudden realization that we were both grown men who wear makeup for a living," he wrote. Whitford went on to laud the "Fools Rush In" star's open heart before shedding light on his experiences with substance abuse. "His battle was heroic. They don't have award shows for that. They should," he continued. "He was the fountain of light with a huge capacity for darkness. He was profoundly blessed and terribly cursed."
Towards the end of his statement, Whitford encouraged fans to open their hearts and share their own vulnerabilities as Perry had done before his death. Before his tragic passing, the "Go On" actor remained an open book about his struggles and his desire to help others with addiction. While promoting his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir," the beloved talent told ABC News: "Because I was on "Friends," more people will listen to me, so I've got to take advantage. I've got to help as many people as I can."