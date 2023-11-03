Matthew Perry's Longtime Connection With Justin Trudeau Explained

Matthew Perry had a long list of famous pals besides just his "Friends" castmates. The actor even had a longtime connection with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Although he played a New Yorker on the hit NBC sitcom, Perry grew up in Canada. John Bennett Perry and Suzanne Perry gave birth to Matthew in Massachusett, per Narcity. However, after the couple split, John moved to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career, and Suzanne took the "17 Again" actor to Ottawa, Canada. Matthew spent several formative years in the country and considered himself part-Canadian. He detailed his time in Canada in his 2022 memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," describing himself as "the pale Canadian kid with a quick mouth" who could "name the entire roster of the Toronto Maple Leafs," per City News Everywhere.

During his time in Canada, Matthew was able to see a lot of the country because his mom was a journalist and press secretary. He traveled from Ottawa to Montreal to Toronto and got a little taste of everything that the country had to offer. At 15, Matthew moved to Los Angeles to be with his father, but he would never forget the time he spent in Canada and the people he met, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.