We're Losing It Over North West's Bizarre Snack (Move Over, Kendall's Cucumber!)
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter, North West, has sent the internet into disarray over her recent snack choices.
In June 2013, pop culture was forever changed when the SKIMS founder welcomed her first child, North West, into the world, per E! News. Since her high-profile birth, the eldest West child has slowly started to come into her own as one of the most iconic, unique and outspoken members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. From unapologetically humbling her mother on social media to commanding the paparazzi to stop taking photos of her, North is a fabulous diva in the making that answers to no one. In 2020, Kardashian opened up to Refinery29 about North's headstrong personality and even revealed that she runs the household. "I can't get away from her. She's running the house, or so she thinks she is," she explained to the publication. That same year, an insider close to the family echoed similar sentiments to Life & Style, comparing North to her father, Kanye. "Ever since North was little, she has been very sure of herself. She likes to pick out her own clothes — much to Kim's dismay — and can be very persistent but also has that sweet ensuing personality, like Kanye," they explained.
In addition to her antics on social media and various public appearances, North's unique personality has also been showcased on the hit Hulu series "The Kardashians," which recently featured her nonchalantly eating an uncooked onion like an apple. Of course, fans of the show and North herself have thoughts.
North West's adorably unhinged trait is eating an onion like an apple
Since September 2023, fans have immersed themselves in Season 4 of the popular Hulu series "The Kardashians." While the new batch of episodes has garnered attention for the major drama between Kim and Kourtney, it has also featured some hilarious and unhinged appearances from the former's daughter, North West. During the sixth episode, released on November 2, the youngster and the SKIMS founder spent some quality time together with a wholesome cooking session. "After talking to Kourtney, she really encouraged me to do small things with my kids like one-on-one cooking stuff," Kim said in a confessional. While their bonding moment was full of funny hijinks, like making cucumber rolls with zucchini, things took an unusual turn when North ate an onion as if it were an apple. "You're just going to eat an onion like an apple. This is what she does, people, she eats veggies like apples," Kardashian says to the camera as the eldest West child looks on.
Shortly after the episode aired, fans flocked to social media to share their shock over the bizarre yet hilarious moment. One person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "North West eats Onions like Apples oooohhhhh shes definitely gonna give the whole family good hell." Another viewer commented, "North West eats onions like apples. If that doesn't explain everything about her as a kid... lol. A little icon." It's safe to say that North walks to the beat of her own drum.
North West isn't the only one in the Kardashian-Jenner clan with weird food moments
Since gracing our screens in 2007, the Kardashian and Jenner clan have made massive waves with fans for their never-ending family drama, career feats and their weird ways of eating food. While North West's onion consumption has been the most unhinged act so far, Kourtney previously held the crown when she shared her six-step routine on how to eat a Kit Kat bar. In a 2016 video posted to her YouTube channel, the Poosh founder revealed that she starts with eating the tiny bits of chocolate on the end and sides of the candy. After doing that, she then splits each bar into two to eat the top before consuming the entire chocolate.
In 2019, Kim sent social media into a frenzy when she revealed that she melts her M&Ms before eating them. "Fun fact about me is I take M&M's, and I heat them up in the microwave for 20 seconds so that inside they're hot and the chocolate is melty," she said in a video she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Lastly, Kendall shocked fans in 2022 with her unusual method of cutting a cucumber, which was featured in Season 1 of "The Kardashians." Speaking on the playful controversy, the successful model told the WSJ Magazine, "Let me just say I successfully cut 'The Cucumber.' So if anyone says I cannot cut cucumber, I physically cut the cucumber, and I did it tastefully."