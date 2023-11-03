We're Losing It Over North West's Bizarre Snack (Move Over, Kendall's Cucumber!)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter, North West, has sent the internet into disarray over her recent snack choices.

In June 2013, pop culture was forever changed when the SKIMS founder welcomed her first child, North West, into the world, per E! News. Since her high-profile birth, the eldest West child has slowly started to come into her own as one of the most iconic, unique and outspoken members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. From unapologetically humbling her mother on social media to commanding the paparazzi to stop taking photos of her, North is a fabulous diva in the making that answers to no one. In 2020, Kardashian opened up to Refinery29 about North's headstrong personality and even revealed that she runs the household. "I can't get away from her. She's running the house, or so she thinks she is," she explained to the publication. That same year, an insider close to the family echoed similar sentiments to Life & Style, comparing North to her father, Kanye. "Ever since North was little, she has been very sure of herself. She likes to pick out her own clothes — much to Kim's dismay — and can be very persistent but also has that sweet ensuing personality, like Kanye," they explained.

In addition to her antics on social media and various public appearances, North's unique personality has also been showcased on the hit Hulu series "The Kardashians," which recently featured her nonchalantly eating an uncooked onion like an apple. Of course, fans of the show and North herself have thoughts.