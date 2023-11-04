Hillary Clinton's Columbia Lecture Takes Sharp Turn With Student Walkout

Hillary Clinton's lecture at Columbia University was at the center of student protests.

Back in October, a virtual billboard truck descended upon the New York-based, campus doxing students and faculty who signed a statement supporting Palestine amid the ongoing Israel and Hamas conflict. According to Merriam-Webster's Dictionary, doxing is the act of identifying or publishing private information, like someone's real name or address, to cause harm, punishment, or revenge. Hired by the conservative non-profit organization Accuracy in Media, the truck displayed the names and photos of the individuals on its various screens, while accusing them of being "Columbia's Leading Antisemites," per the New York Post.

Before its arrival on Columbia's campus, similar trucks were seen at Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania, targeting select individuals who also expressed support for Palestine. In a statement, Columbia University president Minouche Shafik acknowledged the rise of such doxing cases. "Some students, including at Columbia, have been victims of doxing. This form of online harassment, involving the public posting of names and personal information, has been used by extremists to target communities and individuals," she explained. Shafik also encouraged individuals who have been targeted to report their experiences to the school authorities. "This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated," she added.

While the school's president condemned the act of doxing, some students have expressed concern over the lack of protection of the singled-out students, which resulted in a recent walkout during Clinton's global affairs lecture.