What All Of Hailey Bieber's Exes Have Said About Her
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber tied the knot when she was just 21 years old, leaving some fans to wonder whether they were too young to settle down forever. After all, while Hailey was rumored to have dated around, she actually didn't have very many boyfriends before marrying The Biebs.
In 2021, the model shared on the "In Good Faith" podcast (via E! News) that she always knew Justin was the one for her because of their meaningful conversations and shared values. "We always had so many conversations about our goals, where we wanted to end up at a certain age. We always wanted to be married young and have a young family and have kids young," she said.
Hailey said she never felt this way with any of her previous boyfriends, which could be why things didn't work out with any of those relationships. And unlike her husband, whose on-off, eight-year relationship with Selena Gomez is the stuff of pop culture lore, Hailey never dated anyone but Justin for longer than a year or so. In fact, some of her past relationships were only ever rumored, not confirmed. (We're looking at you, Drake!)
Today, the Rhode Skin founder doesn't seem to have bad blood with any of her exes — which makes sense, since none of those previous romances were serious. Likewise, everyone (mostly) has nice things to say about Hailey.
1. Justin Bieber
They're married now, but Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were exes long before they were Mr. and Mrs. Bieber. You may remember back in 2015 when these two lovebirds jetted off for a tropical vacation together with Hailey's family. One second, everyone was minding their own business, and the next, Justin was making out with Hailey all over Instagram.
PDA or not, the couple wasn't exclusive at the time. Speaking with GQ in 2016, the "Yummy" singer agreed to the interviewer's description of Hailey as "just a friend he kisses." Justin further explained that while she was "someone I really love," he didn't "want to be held down by anything."
The fling didn't last. After that Anguilla vacation, Justin moved on with Sofia Richie and promptly unfriended Hailey on Instagram, via People. Cue all the drama. Hailey also got under The Biebs' skin by reportedly cozying up with Drake (more on that in a minute). "[Justin] wasn't happy about it, and so they haven't really been in touch in a bit," a source told People. Justin and Hailey subsequently stopped talking for a few years.
In 2020, Hailey told Elle that she felt the period of separation ended up being good for their relationship in the long run. "Our lives seemed to be going in very different directions," she said. "I actually think — now that I look back at it being married — that it was a good thing for the two of us, very healthy."
2. Drake
Remember when we mentioned that Hailey Bieber may have dated Drake? Though she never publicly confirmed the relationship, there are lots of signs pointing to a romance. "[Drake and Hailey] were having a lot of fun together and were very affectionate," a source told People in 2016, speaking about the rumored couple getting handsy at Drake's Memorial Day party. Another insider shot down reports of a romance. "[Drake and Hailey] have always had a close friendship and similar group of friends," they said, per E! News. "They are very playful with each other, but nothing romantic is going [on] at this moment."
However, Drake seemed to feel differently. ET reported that he was wearing Hailey's "H" charm around the time they were speculated to be together. And fans began dissecting things anew when he allegedly name-dropped the model in his 2023 track, "Bahamas Promises." The song opens with the line, "[Hailey], it's sad that I know all the tea," and goes on to paint a picture of a relationship rife with betrayal and broken promises.
This lines up with reports that Drake was really into Hailey at one point. And perhaps most tellingly, Justin has never liked the "Hotline Bling" singer. "Justin is telling Hailey that Drake is a player and she should watch herself around him at all costs," a source told HollywoodLife in 2016, back when Hailey was first linked with Drake.
3. Jordan Clarkson
In another blink-and-you'll-miss-it romance, Hailey Bieber was linked to NBA player Jordan Clarkson sometime in 2017, per OK! Magazine. For context, People reported that this is the same Clarkson whom Hailey's BFF Kendall Jenner also dated.
Hailey first fueled dating speculation by showing up at one of Clarkson's basketball games in December 2016. And by January the following year, she and her rumored boyfriend were seen out and about on a string of dates, including a dinner date at Los Angeles hotspot Catch and a group outing in New York City. However, per The Daily Mail, Hailey's model friends Bella Hadid, Justine Skye, and Camila Morrone were all present for the night out — so maybe it wasn't as romantic as we think.
The romance soon fizzled out and Clarkson has never publicly spoken about his time with Hailey. However, a comment that Hailey made while chatting with Marie Claire in 2016 may give some insight into the short-lived 'ship. "I don't want attention out of dating somebody. Texts started coming through, crazy phone calls ... it's hard to date somebody in this industry. You have to have really thick skin and be very strong," she said. OK, so it sounds like Hailey was determined to keep her romances in the post-Justin Bieber era under wraps, which could explain why she and Clarkson were relatively private.
4. Cameron Dallas
Cameron Dallas, a male model, met Hailey Bieber through work after she called it quits with Jordan Clarkson in 2017. They were first linked when Bieber pulled up to an Elle UK interview with Dallas in tow. The beauty founder explained that it was the first time Dallas was meeting her parents, though she clarified, "He's not my boyfriend yet. Technically, I'm single."
A source told E! News that while the pair were loving their time together, neither were looking for anything exclusive. "Hailey wants to keep it low-key between them," the source added. "It's not serious, but they are definitely into each other."
Dallas, for his part, refrained from commenting on his time with Bieber, even when directly asked by a reporter. Publicly, the only time the pair talked about each other was on Twitter and even that was cryptic, via Teen Vogue. But after the couple called it quits, Dallas seemingly alluded to Bieber in a 2018 interview with Seventeen. "I've been in one relationship, and if I had to choose that relationship or being single, I'd be single," he explained. "But that ended because it wasn't right."
5. Shawn Mendes
Apart from her time with Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber's most high-profile relationship was with Shawn Mendes. Clearly, she has a thing for singers!
Per Cosmopolitan, the model tweeted in 2013 that she was interested in dating Mendes, who responded (as one does when Hailey gives you a shoutout). Nothing came out of it until 2018 when Hailey and Mendes walked the red carpet together at the Met Gala. They seemed happy and in love, so color us all confused when Hailey wiped Mendes from her social media accounts shortly thereafter, via E! News. It was only later that we learned Hailey was actually rekindling her relationship with Justin at this time.
Mendes, who was more invested in the relationship than Hailey, spoke with Rolling Stone to confirm that they had indeed dated. "I don't even wanna put a title on it ... I think it was more of a zone of limbo," he shared. Separately, the singer told Vogue Australia that he was happy for his ex. "I texted Hailey, 'Congratulations,' [when she and Justin got engaged] and I really am happy for them," Mendes said. "She's still one of the f***ing coolest people ever — she's not just a beautiful person visually, but she's one of the most beautiful hearts I've ever met." Aww!