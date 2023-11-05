What All Of Hailey Bieber's Exes Have Said About Her

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber tied the knot when she was just 21 years old, leaving some fans to wonder whether they were too young to settle down forever. After all, while Hailey was rumored to have dated around, she actually didn't have very many boyfriends before marrying The Biebs.

In 2021, the model shared on the "In Good Faith" podcast (via E! News) that she always knew Justin was the one for her because of their meaningful conversations and shared values. "We always had so many conversations about our goals, where we wanted to end up at a certain age. We always wanted to be married young and have a young family and have kids young," she said.

Hailey said she never felt this way with any of her previous boyfriends, which could be why things didn't work out with any of those relationships. And unlike her husband, whose on-off, eight-year relationship with Selena Gomez is the stuff of pop culture lore, Hailey never dated anyone but Justin for longer than a year or so. In fact, some of her past relationships were only ever rumored, not confirmed. (We're looking at you, Drake!)

Today, the Rhode Skin founder doesn't seem to have bad blood with any of her exes — which makes sense, since none of those previous romances were serious. Likewise, everyone (mostly) has nice things to say about Hailey.