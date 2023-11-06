A Look At Bruce Willis And Matthew Perry's Decades-Long Friendship

Bruce Willis and Matthew Perry first met while filming 2000's "The Whole Nine Yards." While they sustained a friendship for years, it didn't last much longer than the film's 2004 sequel, "The Whole Ten Yards." Regardless, Willis and Perry shared abundant comedic chemistry, both on and off the screen. In 2004, while promoting "The Whole Ten Yards" on "The View," the hosts chided Willis for his then-age-gap romance with actor Brooke Burns. However, Perry swooped in with a joke of his own to deflect the attention from Willis. "You know what's good for me is that I love myself," said Perry during the clip. "So I'm always the right age for me."

The pair unleashed more jokes when speaking to Tribute.Ca that same year. While Willis and Perry both first cited their hefty paychecks as the reason they decided to film a sequel, Perry then got serious and way more sentimental as he revealed they "had a blast" during the first go around. Of course, Willis also guest-starred in multiple episodes of "Friends," where he played the dual role of Rachel Green's love interest and Ross Gellar's daughter's father. That role gave fans that iconic scene where Ross caught Willis' character singing "Love Machine." Although Willis and Perry didn't share many scenes on "Friends," they spent plenty of time doing other things.