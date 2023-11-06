The Real Housewife Who Once Scolded Travis Kelce About His Dating Life

Now that he's dating Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's love life is under a microscope — even more so than it was during his "Catching Kelce" days. Everyone from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick to Travis' mom Donna Kelce has weighed in on his new relationship. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen even told People that he believes Swift's presence at Arrowhead Stadium is "good for the [NFL] brand, adding, "I think it's attracted a lot of viewers to what we're doing, and I guess in this business, you're either growing or you're dying."

Of course, there are also some broken hearts now that Travis has seemingly been snapped up. Cue Reba McEntire teasingly calling out Swift! "Oh, my gosh, I am so mad at [Taylor] because I had a crush on [Travis]," the queen of country said in an interview with Today.com. "Now I can't have a crush anymore because he's dating her."

People from the reality circuit have had plenty to say too, including Kristen Cavallari backtracking flirty comments she made about the tight end in September. She wasn't alone. "Real Housewives of New York City" star Ramona Singer also made an about-face, calling Travis "a wonderful man" after she'd once berated him for saying that he expected women to sleep with him by date number three.

At the time, Kelce had been promoting his dating show "Catching Kelce," and sex obviously weighed into the conversation. Judging by the resurfaced clip, Singer wasn't impressed with the NFL player.