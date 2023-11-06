The Real Housewife Who Once Scolded Travis Kelce About His Dating Life
Now that he's dating Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's love life is under a microscope — even more so than it was during his "Catching Kelce" days. Everyone from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick to Travis' mom Donna Kelce has weighed in on his new relationship. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen even told People that he believes Swift's presence at Arrowhead Stadium is "good for the [NFL] brand, adding, "I think it's attracted a lot of viewers to what we're doing, and I guess in this business, you're either growing or you're dying."
Of course, there are also some broken hearts now that Travis has seemingly been snapped up. Cue Reba McEntire teasingly calling out Swift! "Oh, my gosh, I am so mad at [Taylor] because I had a crush on [Travis]," the queen of country said in an interview with Today.com. "Now I can't have a crush anymore because he's dating her."
People from the reality circuit have had plenty to say too, including Kristen Cavallari backtracking flirty comments she made about the tight end in September. She wasn't alone. "Real Housewives of New York City" star Ramona Singer also made an about-face, calling Travis "a wonderful man" after she'd once berated him for saying that he expected women to sleep with him by date number three.
At the time, Kelce had been promoting his dating show "Catching Kelce," and sex obviously weighed into the conversation. Judging by the resurfaced clip, Singer wasn't impressed with the NFL player.
Ramona Singer was horrified by Travis Kelce's answer
In a 2016 "Watch What Happens Live" clip, Ramona Singer quizzed Travis Kelce on his dating habits. "Is it a deal breaker if a girl won't sleep with you after the third date?" she asked him. Somewhat evasively, Kelce hesitated before answering that if a girl isn't intimate with him by that point, it "puts some questions in [his] head."
Singer was visibly horrified by his response. "What did your mother teach you?" she asked. Kelce responded by explaining that he viewed himself as a "very, very classy gentleman." "Those first two dates are top-of-the-line dates," he added. "And then that third one's kind of relaxed." Again, Singer didn't look too happy.
But now that Kelce's "Love Story" is back in the limelight, the "Real Housewives" star wants everyone to know that she always liked Kelce — even if she didn't like his response to her question that one time. "I think Travis is a wonderful man and Taylor [Swift] is very lucky to have him and he's very lucky to have her," Singer told Page Six in September. "And I hope they have a magical time together."
Something tells us that Singer would love to interview Kelce and Swift together on "WWHL," but that isn't likely to happen. Swift hasn't yet spoken publicly about Kelce and she's never appeared on the show. Still, "I would love Taylor on the show, oh my god," host Andy Cohen revealed in an Ask Andy segment in August. "It would be amazing."
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are taking it slow
We don't currently know of any deal breakers in Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship, because "Tayvis" seems to be happy together. The songbird has been a staple at Arrowhead Stadium so far this NFL season, cozying up next to Donna Kelce and even becoming besties with Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes. In November, Swift also 'liked' an Instagram post commemorating Travis' milestone of becoming the Kansas City Chiefs' newest all-time leading receiver, via E! News.
Travis hasn't been shy about expressing his admiration for Swift, either. In an October 6 press conference, he said that he's feeling "on top of the world" (and not just because of the Chiefs' winning record). Earlier in September, he praised Swift's budding relationship with his inner circle. "I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her — the friends and family. She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in [a] great light," Travis said in an episode of "New Heights" (via Billboard).
Before Swifties get carried away, there are some caveats. There's talk that Travis' brother Jason Kelce is worried about Swift's level of fame, and then there are also the pair's busy schedules to consider. Because Swift is currently traveling for her international Eras tour, she is "working hard right now and not looking for anything serious," a source told Us Weekly.