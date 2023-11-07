Tragic Details About Hosts Of The View

The following article includes mentions of suicide, domestic abuse, child abuse, and eating disorders.

There is a selection of sub-genres to choose from when it comes to daytime talk shows, including morning chat shows like "LIVE with Kelly and Mark," lifestyle programs like "The Doctors," and celebrity-fronted fare like "The Kelly Clarkson Show." For a long time, the standard was one host, maybe two — and that is still convention in most cases — but "The View" completely changed the game when it arrived in 1997.

"The View" gathered a five-person panel to discuss the day's biggest social, political, and entertainment stories, and split the interviewing duties amongst the co-hosts. Not only that, but the program also centered the voices of women from differing demographics — leading to the development of other all-female panel shows like "The Talk" and "The Real."

"The View" has been on the air for more than a quarter of a century, and it has continued to evolve alongside a changing culture (and not always for the better). Much of its evolution has to do with the people working on it, both behind the scenes as well as in front of the camera. In total, there have been 24 women who have co-hosted the show — some of them for a single season and others for a decade or more. Though not all co-hosts were a good fit for the program, they are all accomplished women who have overcome obstacles in life.