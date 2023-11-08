Hallmark Stars Who Used To Look Totally Different

As the holiday season approaches, the Hallmark Channel is ready to shell out a bunch of new made-for-television movies starring our favorite Hallmark stars. We'll get to see fan favorites like Andrew Walker star in "Christmas Island," Bethany Joy Lenz in "A Biltmore Christmas," Jonathan Bennett in "Christmas on Cherry Lane," and, of course, one of Hallmark's leading women and newly appointed Christmas queen Lacey Chabert in "A Merry Scottish Christmas."

These stars are regular faces on the Hallmark Channel, but they have actually been working in the industry for years and come with impressive acting résumés. Though they moved to Hallmark, stars like Alison Sweeney and Ryan Paevey come from soap opera backgrounds, having worked on shows including "Days of Our Lives" and "General Hospital." Then there are stars like Jodie Sweetin and Holly Robinson Peete, who worked on major television productions before they became Hallmark household names. There's even a boy band member who made his move to the network!

While we get cozy and watch all the beloved movies on the Hallmark Channel this season, we can't forget that these stars have not only worked in big-budgeted films and TV shows but looked totally different when they did.