Whatever Happened To James Michael Tyler's Wife Jennifer Carno?
James Michael Tyler and his wife, Jennifer Carno, enjoyed four blissful years of marriage before his untimely death in 2021. The actor — who rose to fame as Gunther on the widely popular sitcom "Friends" — first married Barbara Chadsey in 1995, but the two called it quits after eight years of marriage. He filed for divorce from Chadsey in 2014, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. Soon after divorcing his ex-wife, Tyler found love again with Carno, a production assistant and script coordinator whom he went on to marry in 2017. The two remained together up until Tyler's death at age 59.
In a previous chat with Express, Tyler revealed that his wife wasn't at all familiar with his character as the Central Perk barista on the hit NBC show. "I've just started [watching] it again with my wife ... she never really watched the show during it's run and wasn't familiar with it even when we started dating," he shared. "So I guess that's good, she didn't marry into the Gunther fame!"
Here's what we know about Carno's life after the death of Tyler.
Jennifer Carno continues to support her husband's cause
Since the passing of James Michael Tyler, his wife, Jennifer Carno, has fought to keep his memory alive by continuing to honor his legacy and working closely with the Prostate Cancer Foundation. Back in 2022, the Prostate Cancer Foundation publicly expressed gratitude to Carno for her continued support after she managed to raise nearly $4,700 in her birthday fundraiser for the organization. In a statement on Facebook, Carno urged her family and friends to consider donating to the foundation instead of gifting her presents. "They're a phenomenal non-profit organization with which my husband James Michael Tyler worked to raise awareness about this terrible disease," she said, adding that she's doing it to honor Tyler's memory. "It took him from us way too soon, but I am hoping to help others learn about early detection and treatment options."
In the wake of Tyler's sudden death in 2021, the Prostate Cancer Foundation issued a statement on their website expressing their sadness over the loss of their "friend, supporter, and advocate." They also thanked Tyler for his efforts in advocating cancer awareness and early cancer detection, saying that the "Friends" star bravely used the "sorrow of his diagnosis" to help others affected by the same disease. Meanwhile, Carno was described not just as his wife but "the love of his life," who had stayed by Tyler's side even through his final moments, "ever partnered in good times, in sickness, and in eternity," according to the organization.
Jennifer Carno mourned the death of Matthew Perry
Jennifer Carno joined the world in mourning "Friends" star Matthew Perry after he was found dead at his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023. Speaking with the Daily Mail, Carno said she was shocked and devastated to learn of Perry's death, which came just four days after she had held a gathering to commemorate the second death anniversary of her husband, James Michael Tyler. "I had just gathered a few close friends of Michael's at Hollywood Forever Cemetery to visit his grave on the two-year anniversary of his passing," Carno told Daily Mail. "The sudden loss of Matthew Perry — only four days later — has left us stunned and, quite frankly, devastated."
Sharing her message for Perry, Carno said not to worry as her husband would surely take care of him once they see each other on the other side. "Michael was very spiritual and spoke openly during his last few months about what he [was going to do after he dies]. He told me one morning: 'I am going to be very busy over there. I have work to do,'" she said. "So, Matt, he's got you... You're going to be okay." She also offered her prayers and condolences to Perry's family and friends and urged fans to continue making tributes. "I can say from my own experience, we see those tributes and we love you,'" she said.