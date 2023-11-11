What We Know About James Michael Tyler's Failed First Marriage

"Friends" actor James Michael Tyler was only supposed to have a bit part on the hit TV series, but he quietly made his way into fans' hearts and stuck around for all 10 seasons. Tyler, who played beloved (if awkward) Central Perk manager Gunther, told Digital Spy in 2012 that he wasn't sure why his character had such longevity — not that he was complaining. "I think they just had him there for throwaway lines, then for whatever reason the writers and creators decided to develop the obsession that Gunther had with Rachel," he shared. "I'm very happy that they did that and I think that it made a good foil for Ross and Rachel."

One major reason was certainly his charm and likability, and so when Tyler shared his tragic health diagnosis in 2021, fans were heartbroken. Speaking with Today, the actor revealed he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018. "It's stage 4," he told the morning show. "Eventually, you know, it's gonna probably get me." As the disease progressed, it became the sad reason he chose to skip the "Friends" reunion, and in October 2021, at just 59 years old, Tyler tragically died. The news hit his "Friends" co-stars and fans hard and sparked increased interest in all aspects of his life, including the romantic. Here's everything we know about Tyler's love life, including his failed first marriage.