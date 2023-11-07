Matchmaker Tells Us Travis Kelce Gets Flirty To Hide His True Feelings For Taylor Swift

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently top of the AFC West and a shoo-in for the playoffs, but all anyone wants to know is whether Travis Kelce is in love with Taylor Swift. During a November 3 press conference, America's favorite tight end was quizzed about his feelings for the singer, and it's only the umpteenth time he's been asked about where things stand with Swift. To be fair, Travis has been pretty forthcoming about his relationship thus far. "I'm enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed his weekend," he dished on a September 27 episode of the "New Heights" podcast, after Swift showed up at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer him on.

Since then, he and Swift got cozy on date night, Swift and Brittany Mahomes debuted a touchdown handshake, and Travis' dad, Ed Kelce gave the romance his seal of approval — so you can say things have progressed. But the new power couple are still keeping their cards close to their chest. In the aforementioned press conference, Travis told the reporter that he "wanted to keep his personal relationship personal," and it's not the first time he's said that. Earlier in September, the athlete declined to spill the details on his romance during a conversation with NFL Network reporter Andrew Siciliano; meanwhile, Swift hasn't publicly spoken about Travis at all.

Given the question marks surrounding "Traylor," Nicki Swift spoke with Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, to determine how Travis really feels about the hitmaker.