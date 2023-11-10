Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Live Outrageously Lavish Lives

Lisa Rinna isn't on the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" anymore, but her lifestyle is still well suited for the 90210 zip code. The former actor-turned-reality star still lives the same uber-luxurious life she's enjoyed for several decades. But of course, she doesn't enjoy it alone, as Lisa shares her lavish existence with her husband, actor Harry Hamlin. The longtime couple lives in a super expensive mansion that's worth $4.9 million. Unfortunately, the couple took out a $4.3 million mortgage on their 20-year-plus property in recent years, which means they don't have much equity in their beloved space, according to The Sun.

Given that both Rinna and Hamlin are reportedly worth about $10,000,000 each, according to Celebrity Net Worth, it's unclear what prompted the entertainers into such an agreement. The home, which sits in a cozy slice of Los Angeles, has had some famous dwellers — including Quincy Jones and Bonnie Raitt — over the years. As The Sun noted, the spouses' home has also appeared on numerous "RHOBH" episodes, making it extra iconic.

Of course, this mansion isn't the only proof that Rinna and Hamlin enjoy nice things. Here's everything you should know about Rinna and Hamlin's opulent lives.