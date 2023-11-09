Jason Sudeikis Pays Olivia Wilde A Ton Of Money In Child Support

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde are both bringing in big bucks. But Sudeikis is the one having to fork out a ton of money for child support.

The former couple both have successful careers in the entertainment industry, with Wilde directing films like "Don't Worry Darling," and Sudeikis appearing in hit television shows like "Ted Lasso." So, it's not surprising that the two hit it off. Sudeikis and Wilde's relationship dates back to 2011, after meeting at an "SNL" wrap party, per Us Weekly. Two years later, Sudeikis popped the question to Wilde, and she said yes. However, before making it to the altar, the couple welcomed their first and second child.

Wilde announced the birth of their son, Otis Alexander, in 2014 via X, formerly known as Twitter. She wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen, Otis Alexander Sudeikis has LEFT the building! (I'm the building)." Two years passed before Sudeikis and Wilde would give birth to their second child, Daisy Josephine, per People. Wilde once again shared a photo of her newborn daughter on social media with the caption, "There goes the neighborhood. Daisy Josephine Sudeikis. Born, like a boss, on #internationaldayofthegirl." After the birth of their children, things seemed to be going well for the couple's relationship, and it seemed like only a matter of time until they tied the knot. But things changed. In 2020, the couple announced their split, and now Sudeikis has to pay Wilde a large sum of money in child support for the two children they share.