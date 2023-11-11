Body Language Expert Tells Us How Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Really Felt About Each Other
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had fans in a tizzy when they first started dating in 2016. They seemed absolutely smitten and were quickly engaged in 2017 before tying the knot in 2019. They later welcomed daughters Willa and Delphine in 2020 and 2022 but sadly called it quits after just four years of marriage, with Jonas filing for divorce in September 2023. The following day, the couple confirmed the news on Instagram and shut down negative "narratives" in an official divorce announcement. However, despite assurances that the split was an amicable and mutual decision, things soon began to unravel.
First, images surfaced showing Turner partying in England just four days before her split became official. TMZ also alleged that the actor was caught doing or saying something on a Ring camera that was so hurtful it pushed Jonas to call it quits. A few weeks after that, the divorce became even more contentious when Turner sued her estranged ex for reportedly not letting their kids join her in England. Jonas' rep slammed the suit, telling Today, "When language like 'abduction' is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst."
How did things become so messy so quickly? It seems the couple's issues may have started long before the headline-making drama. Indeed, folks have now unearthed numerous red flags that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's marriage was always doomed, including these telling body language clues.
2017 was full of sweet Jophie moments
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner started talking in 2016 after the singer boldly sent Turner a DM. Despite their mutual friends' failed attempts to set them up previously, the pair quickly hit it off and went on a date that October. By January 2017, they were Instagram official, with the actor telling Marie Claire that summer, "I am very happy." She revealed they had already met each other's parents, and everything was going well despite the neverending scrutiny. "You do feel like you're living in a fishbowl," she admitted. "It's frustrating, it's the most mundane things that make the news — how boring!"
Indeed, fans were obsessed, and when Turner announced her engagement on Instagram in October 2017 — they lost it. Reactions were all overwhelmingly positive and ranged from the sweet — "I'm a HOT MESS OF HAPPINESS," tweeted one supporter — to the funny. One "Game of Thrones" fan even warned on X, formerly known as Twitter, "I swear, on the old gods & the new, if GoT is delayed [because] of ANOTHER wedding there will be issues."
Even with all the attention, Jonas and Turner appeared overjoyed, and their mannerisms spoke of a strong bond. As celebrity body language expert and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E" Jess Ponce III told us, "Starting in 2017, you would see photos of the couple in loving embraces, holding hands, and looking lovingly into one another's eyes," signaling a recipe for success.
The couple's cold demeanor raised red flags in 2018
In April 2018, Sophie Turner told Marie Claire, "It's lovely to be engaged," but offered a strange parallel in which she compared finding the right partner to snagging the perfect house. She also made it sound as if her work took priority over her personal life, musing, "There's a sense of peace that comes with finding your person, but there's a drive that comes with your career."
And it wasn't just the actor's words that raised eyebrows — it was also her actions. Throughout 2018, folks scrutinizing the couple's public appearances noted several red flag moments. In October, for example, the pair attended the Louis Vuitton presentation at Paris Fashion Week, and Turner was called out for allegedly looking annoyed. "They don't seem that happy at all," body language expert Traci Brown told Elite Daily, noting how the pair didn't even bother pretending to smile for the cameras. Jump to December, and Jonas was reportedly sending off negative signals at Nick Jonas' wedding to Priyanka Chopra. Analyzing family photos from the wedding reception in New Delhi, India, body language expert Patti Wood told Elite Daily Joans did not look like he was having fun at all. "His body language and facial expression is oddly wooden," she pointed out.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's 2019 wedding was overshadowed by drama
Despite rumors of trouble, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot in May 2019 in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony after The Jonas Brothers' successful return to the stage at the Billboard Music Awards. Only a handful of people attended the nuptials at the Little White Wedding Chapel, and it would have remained a secret if Diplo hadn't live-streamed the whole thing. Reports soon surfaced that Joe was mad at his friend, and he seemed to confirm it, telling London radio show "Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp" that "He did ruin it." While the comment may have been a joke, Joe roasted the DJ, saying, "I love Diplo, but he loves his 'gram more than a 13-year-old — he posts every five seconds." He later assured that he and Turner laughed about it, but even so, he sounded irked. And while Diplo brushed off the headlines when appearing "On Air with Ryan Seacrest," commenting, "In England, they love the drama," he also admitted to making a mistake. "I didn't know it was a serious wedding," he said. "I didn't know I was the only person recording this thing."
Feud or no feud, the special occasion was overshadowed by negative headlines and caused serious family drama, too. As Joe revealed on SiriusXM's "Hits1," he didn't tell his parents about the wedding, and his excuse raised eyebrows. "In my mind, that was the legal portion of the marriage, so I was thinking, like, 'This is not the most important day,'" he argued.
Parenthood seemed to bring Joe and Sophie closer together
Just months after their nuptials, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner revealed they were expecting their first child together. Baby Willa arrived soon after, in July 2020, and according to a source who spoke with Life & Style, pregnancy brought the couple closer than ever. "[Joe] has always treated Sophie like a princess, moreso now than ever before — romantic trips away, pampering sessions and when she's feeling tired, he'll take charge of the grocery shopping and run errands," the insider revealed. Indeed, the young parents appeared overjoyed. "It's been amazing," Jonas told "CBS This Morning" while his wife proudly dubbed him "my love/bub/baby daddy." Celebrating her first Mother's Day in 2021, she took to her Instagram Story to gush, "It's my favorite job I've ever had."
The couple soon grew their family, welcoming daughter Delphine in July 2022. Speaking with Elle UK, Turner said her priorities had shifted to be all about her kids. "It's what life is about for me — raising the next generation," she mused. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength." Meanwhile, Jonas told Access Hollywood that becoming a dad also changed his outlook, making him more present and focused on family. "I think it's made me for the better," he said.
Their body language changed drastically in 2022
Despite embracing the joys of parenthood and repeatedly gushing about their growing family, it seems Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas began drifting apart sometime in 2022. Our celebrity body language expert and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E," Jess Ponce III, compared images of the couple from 2017 right up to 2022 and noticed some worrying signs. "Something was definitely brewing beneath the surface," he told us. "Beginning in 2022, the couple started showing less and less mutual affection; their sense of touch decreased; they continued to pose next to one another, but were not holding hands or embracing in photos." Indeed, their serious red carpet snaps and social media posts were a far cry from the lovey-dovey shots of the past. "Signs indicate this might be the year the two began to feel less connected," Ponce III shared.
That timing aligns with insider claims that Jonas was unsupportive following the birth of their second child in 2022. Sources told TMZ that Turner wanted to stay home, and her hubby allegedly took issue with that. According to the outlet, when she refused to accompany him to events, it irked him, but when she did go, it wasn't any better, as she reportedly made it clear she didn't want to be there.
Rumors became reality in 2023
Tabloids don't always get it right, but in the case of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, they unfortunately did. Rumors of trouble in paradise began heating up in early September 2023 when TMZ spotted Jonas out without his wedding ring. At the same time, sources told the outlet that the couple had been experiencing "serious problems" for at least six months and alleged they were headed for divorce.
Just weeks earlier, Turner posted what would be their last photo together to Instagram, in which she could be seen kissing her husband's hand backstage at The Jonas Brothers concert in New York City. While it seemed like a sweet gesture, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror that it raised red flags because of their physical distance and lack of eye contact. "By looking away she seems to have put a different and meaningful spin on the ritual," she assessed. "It could easily be taken for a kiss goodbye." Now, it seems that's what it was. Jonas officially filed for divorce on September 5, 2023, and the couple posted a joint statement to Instagram confirming the news the following day.