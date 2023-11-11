Body Language Expert Tells Us How Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Really Felt About Each Other

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had fans in a tizzy when they first started dating in 2016. They seemed absolutely smitten and were quickly engaged in 2017 before tying the knot in 2019. They later welcomed daughters Willa and Delphine in 2020 and 2022 but sadly called it quits after just four years of marriage, with Jonas filing for divorce in September 2023. The following day, the couple confirmed the news on Instagram and shut down negative "narratives" in an official divorce announcement. However, despite assurances that the split was an amicable and mutual decision, things soon began to unravel.

First, images surfaced showing Turner partying in England just four days before her split became official. TMZ also alleged that the actor was caught doing or saying something on a Ring camera that was so hurtful it pushed Jonas to call it quits. A few weeks after that, the divorce became even more contentious when Turner sued her estranged ex for reportedly not letting their kids join her in England. Jonas' rep slammed the suit, telling Today, "When language like 'abduction' is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst."

How did things become so messy so quickly? It seems the couple's issues may have started long before the headline-making drama. Indeed, folks have now unearthed numerous red flags that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's marriage was always doomed, including these telling body language clues.