How Leah Remini Shaded Tom Cruise And Katie Holmes' Parenting Style

Since breaking away from Scientology in 2013, Leah Remini has been an outspoken critic of the controversial organization. According to Tony Ortega, the actor quit following extensive "thought modification" for questioning why David Miscavige's wife, Shelly Miscavige, who hasn't been seen since 2007, didn't attend Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' star-studded Italian wedding in 2006. Adding to her "Suppressive Person" status, Remini has also taken aim at Tom personally, shading his and Holmes' parenting of their daughter, Suri Cruise.

According to an InStyle timeline, Tom and Holmes were first spotted together in April 2005. A month later, he was manically leaping around on Oprah's sofa and declaring his undying love for Holmes. In June, they announced their engagement. Ten months later, in April 2006, Suri, their only child, was born. "The moment the doctor handed me Suri, I was just ready. The feeling is indescribable," Holmes told Vanity Fair. "All I can say is the moment I looked in her eyes, I felt like ... Mom."

Suri was front and center when her parents said "I do" in November 2006. According to The New York Times, Scientology weddings are pretty unique. During the "traditional ceremony" that TomKat reportedly had, the officiant offered advice to the groom. "Now, Tom, girls need clothes and food and tender happiness and frills, a pan, a comb, perhaps a cat. All caprice, if you will, but still they need them." Well, forget the cat; he'd have been better suited sharing advice on good parenting instead.